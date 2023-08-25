samantha (Kim Cattrall)

People want a Samantha spinoff after ‘And Just Like That…’ finale

A spinoff likely won't happen, but fans want more Samantha.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… ended this week, but the big thing fans wanted to see happens early in the episode: Samantha (Kim Cattrall) briefly returns (by phone) to say goodbye to Carrie’s apartment.

Cattrall’s appearance was teased, so it wasn’t a surprise, but seeing the iconic Sex and the City character, who now lives in London, return however briefly gave a lot of viewers the same idea: Her character needs a spinoff.

AJLT season 2, much like season 1, is one of those shows people love to hate-watch. (Myself included.) The writing has been criticized, and the newer characters are more interesting than the original. Cattrall made it very clear that this would be a one-time cameo, but that didn’t stop viewers from pushing the idea of an Emily in Paris-style show; her appearance was that invigorating.

“There’s not a gay I know who wouldn’t mainline 7 straight seasons of ‘Jones in London’ in one sitting,” said @ThatDesKennedy.

While it’s unlikely there will be a Samantha spinoff, the buzz around her 1-minute appearance should be an indicator that season 3 needs to do something else with its characters.

