People want a Samantha spinoff after ‘And Just Like That…’ finale

Season 2 of And Just Like That… ended this week, but the big thing fans wanted to see happens early in the episode: Samantha (Kim Cattrall) briefly returns (by phone) to say goodbye to Carrie’s apartment.

Cattrall’s appearance was teased, so it wasn’t a surprise, but seeing the iconic Sex and the City character, who now lives in London, return however briefly gave a lot of viewers the same idea: Her character needs a spinoff.

AJLT season 2, much like season 1, is one of those shows people love to hate-watch. (Myself included.) The writing has been criticized, and the newer characters are more interesting than the original. Cattrall made it very clear that this would be a one-time cameo, but that didn’t stop viewers from pushing the idea of an Emily in Paris-style show; her appearance was that invigorating.

“There’s not a gay I know who wouldn’t mainline 7 straight seasons of ‘Jones in London’ in one sitting,” said @ThatDesKennedy.

"There's not a gay I know who wouldn't mainline 7 straight seasons of 'Jones in London' in one sitting."

show now ✨

"I'm actually glad Samantha appeared briefly and not the entire season. This new spin off just doesn't fit her character. She was so fun, fearless, ambitious and fabulous. The writers would've ruined her character"

"A season with Seema and Samantha would be absolutely insane"

While it’s unlikely there will be a Samantha spinoff, the buzz around her 1-minute appearance should be an indicator that season 3 needs to do something else with its characters.