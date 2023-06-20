Russell Simmons’ ex-wife and daughter allege abuse in series of Instagram posts

On June 19, model and businesswoman Kimora Lee Simmons alleged instances of abuse from her ex-husband Russell Simmons. Russell Simmons, a hip-hop entrepreneur, has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, assault, and rape since 2017.

“You never know how much turmoil behind the scenes,” a user noted in TikToker @shellie_27‘s video. The video is a replay of Kimora Lee Simmons’ Instagram stories and has garnered 1.5 million views. In the video, Kimora Lee Simmons alleges that Russell Simmons cut his daughters off financially as they were getting through final exams in college.

In a sequence of Instagram posts, the mom and model alleged “…this man has been threatening my kids lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.”

Social media, specifically Twitter and TikTok users, have weighed in with their opinions.

Rev Run somewhere in a tub while Kimora Lee & Aoki air out Russell Simmons nasty ass: pic.twitter.com/V1JlX0xXUG — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) June 19, 2023

After Kimora Lee Simmons’ posts, the couple’s daughter, 20-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons, came to her mother’s defense, disclosing further incidents of alleged abuse from her father. On Instagram, she posted two videos without sound that appear to depict her father yelling at the camera during video calls. “This is not someone who will accept help,” she wrote in the caption.

“Aoki defended that man for yearsss I believe everything she said,” another user wrote in TikToker @thekempire‘s post. The post has 322,000 views.

The couple’s daughter went on Instagram Live on June 19 shortly after her mother’s posts to further elaborate on the situation. She accused her father of abusive treatment and provided screenshots of their text message conversations.

Aoki Lee Simmons says her father, Russell Simmons, has been awful to her for years on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/AVrQnr673s — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 19, 2023

“This is so sad. Some parents will never know the pain they are capable of causing,” a commenter noted.

Russell Simmons issued a statement via Instagram, apologizing to his daughters. “DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling . . .,” he wrote in one post.