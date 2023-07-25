‘This is what I saved 200 stars for?’: Customer shares the ‘riskiest drink’ to get at Starbucks

Starbucks fans are loving the chain’s Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso, but one customer has gone viral on TikTok after showing off her drink, which looks nothing like it’s supposed to.

Izza Cheema (@cheemaizza) stitched her video with another from TikTok user Ashton (@ashtoncyeager), who holds up her own Starbucks order at the start of the clip. “One of the riskiest drinks to buy at Starbucks is the iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso,” Ashton says, as she shows off a drink with layers of coffee and oat milk, and tons of ice.

The clip then cuts to Izza holding up her own order of the same drink, but Izza’s looks completely different from Ashton’s. Izza’s Starbucks drink looks like a regular iced coffee with milk. Instead of having multiple layers of coffee and oat milk, the entire beverage is a uniform brown, and to top it all off, there is hardly any ice in the drink.

The TikToker directs her ire at Starbucks in the caption, asking, “This is what I saved 200 stars for?”

The video has been viewed over 280,000 times as of publication, and a number of viewers shared their own thoughts about the coffee beverage in the comments.

Many claimed that the Starbucks drink wasn’t worth it, and it rarely lived up to the hype.

“She said it was risky!” one user said of Ashton’s warning.

“I ordered it ONCE and it was enough to know not to do it again,” another person added.

“I got this one time and it just tasted like burnt oatmeal. No thank youuu,” one customer shared.

“When it looks like this I cry the whole ride home,” someone else wrote.

“It’s either the best drink ever or it tastes like dirty water,” joked a commenter.

Others wondered if Izza had changed the specifications of her Starbucks order, which would result in the drink looking and tasting different.

“I know you asked for light ice OR mobile ordered it so it sat for a few minutes,” one user claimed.

A worker from the coffee franchise also chimed in about the drink’s appearance, saying, “Hi I’m a Starbucks barista, and my guess is that it’s most likely had light ice in it.”

“The people who ask [for] light ice are the same ones who think we’ll just top it off w oat milk, its not standard and its an upcharge for more dairy btw,” a second worker added.

“Always get extra ice. It’s a shaken espresso, not a latte. So it’ll be watered down if you ask for light ice,” someone else explained.

