‘When your clients start fighting in the middle of the showing’: Realtor tries to show couple house as they scream at each other in awkward TikTok

Realtor and TikToker @alejandromedinarealtor shared a video of a couple screaming and fighting with each other as he awkwardly tried to show them a house.
The video shows the realtor, Alejandro Medina, wearing a mask, uncomfortably waiting around during a property-showing appointment while the screaming couple fights. A woman can be heard screeching, “You don’t understand me” in distressed tones at the top of her voice while an equally distressed male answers, “Fuck you, I haven’t fucking touched you.”
The video is captioned: “When your clients start fighting in the middle of the showing” and has amassed over 16,000 likes so far.
Commenters roasted the couple and made plenty of jokes about the situation.
“Now you can sell TWO houses when they break up! Congrats!!!,” says @user880267.
“He obviously doesn’t understand her,” says @allisrp.
“The house has good acoustics,” says @malicy07.
“When you can’t decide on eggshell or off-white,” [email protected]
Others expressed concern for the couple’s well-being.
“Oh wait no this is abuse people.. That level is abuse,” says @kyleconnect.
“I don’t know how people with relationships like that stay together… There’s very few things that could make me yell like that at a partner,” says @_spicynoods.
The Daily Dot reached out to @alejandromedinarealtor via TikTok message for comment.
