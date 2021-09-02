living room couch and carpet (l) surprised man in mask (c) wooden desk (r) all with caption "When your clients start fighting in the middle of a showing"

‘When your clients start fighting in the middle of the showing’: Realtor tries to show couple house as they scream at each other in awkward TikTok

Some viewers expressed concern for the couple's well-being.

Published Sep 2, 2021

Realtor and TikToker @alejandromedinarealtor shared a video of a couple screaming and fighting with each other as he awkwardly tried to show them a house.

The video shows the realtor, Alejandro Medina, wearing a mask, uncomfortably waiting around during a property-showing appointment while the screaming couple fights. A woman can be heard screeching, “You don’t understand me” in distressed tones at the top of her voice while an equally distressed male answers, “Fuck you, I haven’t fucking touched you.”

The video is captioned: “When your clients start fighting in the middle of the showing” and has amassed over 16,000 likes so far.

https://www.tiktok.com/@alejandromedinarealtor/video/7002773300044729605?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Commenters roasted the couple and made plenty of jokes about the situation.

“Now you can sell TWO houses when they break up! Congrats!!!,” says @user880267.

“He obviously doesn’t understand her,” says @allisrp.

“The house has good acoustics,” says @malicy07.

“When you can’t decide on eggshell or off-white,” [email protected]

Others expressed concern for the couple’s well-being.

“Oh wait no this is abuse people.. That level is abuse,” says @kyleconnect.

“I don’t know how people with relationships like that stay together… There’s very few things that could make me yell like that at a partner,” says @_spicynoods.

The Daily Dot reached out to @alejandromedinarealtor via TikTok message for comment.

*First Published: Sep 2, 2021, 1:18 pm CDT

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

