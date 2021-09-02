‘When your clients start fighting in the middle of the showing’: Realtor tries to show couple house as they scream at each other in awkward TikTok

Realtor and TikToker @alejandromedinarealtor shared a video of a couple screaming and fighting with each other as he awkwardly tried to show them a house.

The video shows the realtor, Alejandro Medina, wearing a mask, uncomfortably waiting around during a property-showing appointment while the screaming couple fights. A woman can be heard screeching, “You don’t understand me” in distressed tones at the top of her voice while an equally distressed male answers, “Fuck you, I haven’t fucking touched you.”

The video is captioned: “When your clients start fighting in the middle of the showing” and has amassed over 16,000 likes so far.

https://www.tiktok.com/@alejandromedinarealtor/video/7002773300044729605?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Commenters roasted the couple and made plenty of jokes about the situation.

“Now you can sell TWO houses when they break up! Congrats!!!,” says @user880267.

“He obviously doesn’t understand her,” says @allisrp.

“The house has good acoustics,” says @malicy07.

“When you can’t decide on eggshell or off-white,” [email protected]

Others expressed concern for the couple’s well-being.

“Oh wait no this is abuse people.. That level is abuse,” says @kyleconnect.

“I don’t know how people with relationships like that stay together… There’s very few things that could make me yell like that at a partner,” says @_spicynoods.

The Daily Dot reached out to @alejandromedinarealtor via TikTok message for comment.

