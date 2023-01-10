‘Bro thinks he’s at Krispy Kreme’: Customer tries to expose QuickTrip donuts. It doesn’t work

Recently, a TikTok video has been making rounds on social media that purports to show the unhygienic handling of donuts at a QuikTrip convenience store.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user @918jd, depicts a tray of QuikTrip donuts on the ground as a store employee is handling them.

Posted on Dec. 5, the video has received over 721,000 views and appears to be an attempt to raise concerns regarding QuikTrip’s adherence to food handling and hygiene protocols. It includes overlay text that reads, “I would never eat these shits again.”

However, many commenters have dismissed the video as a non-issue, noting that QuikTrip’s donuts are notoriously inexpensive—and therefore, the expectations for their quality are low.

One commenter noted, “Why would anyone expect premium quality from a donut that costs only 70 cents?” This sentiment was echoed by many others, who stated that they would continue to purchase QuikTrip donuts regardless of the video.

“Bro thinks he’s at krispy kreme I’m tearing those up,” another user pointed out.

“what’s the problem?” a third added.

“It’s literally quick trip. expectations too high” a further TikToker chimed in.

It’s unclear if any action will be taken in response to the video, but it is clear that the intended impact of the footage has not been achieved, with most viewers seeing it as a minor, inconsequential incident, despite the video’s viral nature.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @918jd via TikTok comment and to QuikTrip via press email.