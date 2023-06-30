Psychic claimed Bill Paxton connected with her in February to warn about potential ship ‘disaster’

Parts of the OceanGate submersible that imploded and killed five people last week, including the CEO, were finally retrieved this week—and all the memes mostly stopped. But a clip of a psychic who claimed in February that Bill Paxton spoke to her from the spirit realm and warned her about a future ship disaster is going around now.

Currently obsessed with the tiktok psychic who posted a video on 2/14/23 saying the ghost of Bill Paxton told her another titanic type disaster was going to happen with a small ship w/ passengers and it was going to go down because of errors in construction and errors in judgment — Nikki Blonsky from the movie Hairspray (@lobbyspider) June 29, 2023

During a Feb. 14 episode of Gemma Lonsdale’s podcast The Happy Psychic, she claimed that actor Bill Paxton, who passed away in February 2017, had “stepped forward” with a “vision” of a “disaster that’s set to occur” involving a “ship that’s smaller than the Titanic,” though she also mentions a cruise ship. Lonsdale adds that Paxton, who appeared in Titanic as well as the documentary Ghosts of the Abyss, conveyed “errors of judgment” led to the disaster.

A two-part clip was posted to TikTok, where Lonsdale has more than 70,000 followers, but most of the comments are recent. In the longer YouTube clip from February, she says Paxton showed her the safety measures were not “sufficient,” which turned out to be true for the Titan submersible.

“One thing he’s not telling me is the outcome of this,” Lonsdale says, adding that “he is showing me the ship touching the ground.”

Paxton apparently did not mention any of the side characters and sudden submersible experts who would emerge in the days after the sub went missing. We reached out to Lonsdale for comment, though she says in the YouTube comments of the episode that when she heard about the fate of the submersible, “My jaw dropped. I wasn’t really being given any real comprehension of what I was predicting at the time – not in terms of the level we were talking here.”

In more recent TikToks, Lonsdale claims deceased OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush connected with her, but commenters are a little more skeptical there.