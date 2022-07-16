‘Someone call HR’: TikToker implies getting promoted after dating her manager in viral video, sparking discussion

A TikToker went viral after posting a video suggesting that she was promoted to a manger’s position at her job after dating her manager.

The video has received over 425,000 views since being posted posted on June 16 by user Kendall Serene (@kenserene.) It has sparked discussion among viewers, with some concerned that the incident would constitute a human resources issue.

In the video, Kendall is in an office wearing a work uniform. While she does not speak in the video, she smiles and sips a drink as a text overlay reads, “dating your manager is never a good idea.” She then winks as the text overlay changes to read, “gets promoted to manager.”

Kendall never explicitly states that she dated her manager, but viewers believe the video communicates something to that effect. Some viewers left comments on the video warning her that the situation could quickly turn into a human resources issue.

“That’s a whole HR case waiting to happen my dude,” one commenter wrote.

“Fam why would you post this on the internet,” a second wrote.

“Better delete this before HR sees,” another commented.

Others shared personal or secondhand experiences of workplace relationships ending poorly.

“I know a guy who was fired quickly from his manager position at McDonalds for trying to date one of the cooks,” a commenter wrote.

“If anyone in the comments is thinking about it, this is your sign from a 32 year old to not do it,” another commenter wrote. “It’s been 14 years and I still regret it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kendall via Instagram direct message. She did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

