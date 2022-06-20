young man in front of bins (l) pool (c) young man near pool (r) with caption "person at front desk of the pool make me sign a waiver in case i *unalived* in the pool and then turned the ipad around and asked if i wanted to add a tip. this is getting out of hand"

Man jokes about swimming pool asking him to tip after signing death waiver, sparking debate on tipping culture

'Tipping culture is getting out of control.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 20, 2022   Updated on Jun 20, 2022, 3:27 pm CDT

Tipping culture is a popular discussion topic on TikTok. Usually, the videos that spark this discussion have to do with tipping for services many believe customers should not tip for, like self-serve frozen yogurt shops.

A TikToker, Jake (@tatertot_lover), seemed to mock tipping culture and the conversation surrounding it in a video that went viral but has since been deleted. Jake claimed in the TikTok that he was asked to tip after signing a liability waiver at his local swimming pool.

“Person at the front desk of the pool made me sign a waiver in case I *unalived* in the pool and then turned the iPad around and asked if I wanted to add a tip,” text overlay on the video reads. “Tipping culture is getting out of control.”

Jake is wearing a “fitness and wellness” shirt and is seemingly at a gym pool in the video, indicating Jake might be a worker at the gym.

tipping culture needs to end

While the video is likely a joke, many commenters took it at face value.

“I agree only hard labor and food industry should really take tips,” one commenter wrote.

“You did more work than them you deserve a tip from them,” another said.

“Are you ‘unalive’ serious?” another questioned, taking aim at the “waiver” specifically. “Absolutely stupid requirements to swim.”

Others pointed out the video is a joke.

“It’s a joke bud,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ve already seen this exact video this is copied word for word,” another alleged.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jake via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jun 20, 2022, 3:16 pm CDT

