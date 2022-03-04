Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock @faith_celineee/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Y’all paying $5 for sink water’: Panera worker reveals how tea is allegedly prepared

'Do you realize all soda fountains are tap water too?'

Internet Culture

Published Mar 4, 2022

A TikToker’s video on how the papaya green tea at Panera is allegedly made has garnered half a million views on the platform.

The video, posted by apparent Panera worker @faith_celineee on , shows a container of the restaurant chain’s papaya green tea concentrate being diluted with water from a tap, with the caption, “y’all paying $5 for sink water.”

The TikToker alleged it was the “Panera bread green tea” in the comments section.

However, many viewers were both unsurprised and unfazed by the apparent revelation. One commenter even joked that they would still pay $7 for the beverage.

Some even mocked the TikToker.

“Tell me you don’t understand that restaurants have in house filtration to filter water,” one commenter wrote.

“Do you realize all soda fountains are tap water too?” another questioned.

One viewer pointed out that there is a good chance the store has filters for this water.

“Commercial restaurants use big water filters built into the system for all the water lines that go to food prep,” they wrote. “It’s filtered tap water.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @faith_celineee via TikTok comment and Panera.

*First Published: Mar 4, 2022, 8:46 am CST

