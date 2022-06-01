‘I had 2 larges today and it literally mellowed me out and made me feel good bc of adhd lol’: After TikTok virality, people with ADHD are gravitating toward Panera’s Charged Lemonades

According to Healthline, 4% of Americans over the age of 18 struggle with ADHD daily. The CDC also states that some 6.1 million US children have the disorder.

There are varying levels of severity when it comes to ADHD with different forms of treatment available to those who are afflicted. The Mayo Clinic has an extensive list of behavioral therapies, along with different medications typically used for ADHD: amphetamines, methylphenidates, and more.

But it seems that some TikTokers believe they have found another way to treat their ADHD: with Panera Charged lemonades.

The chain describes the new beverages on its company website as: “the ultimate energy drink guaranteed to charge up your day. Powered by Clean caffeine from guarana and green coffee extract, these caffeinated lemonades feature refreshing mango, cranberry, or strawberry mint flavors. These drinks are cold, caffeinated, and so ready for summer.”

So you’re basically drinking fountain lemonades that’ll get you all jacked up on caffeine and sugar. 20 ounces of one of these bad boys will set you back 270 calories and pack 66 grams of sugar. Healthline posted a study that establishes a connection between sugar and ADHD, writing: “Another recent review of studies looked at the link between sugar and soft drink consumption and ADHD symptoms. According to the results, increased consumption of sugar and sugar-sweetened beverages caused an increase in ADHD symptoms.”

These seem to contradict some of the comments TikTokers have made about the “calming” effect they have upon consuming these Charged Lemonades.

One user said, “I had two larges today and it literally mellowed me out and made me feel good bc of adhd lol.”

Another said, “Yeah, took a nap after.”

However, it seems like the Panera Charged Lemonade customer base is divided as to its efficacy. While there were some folks who said they had ADHD and the drink “calmed” them, others said that it either had no effect whatsoever or that it gave them “high anxiety.”

One said, “I have ADHD and it gave my raging anxiety.”

Another said, “i enjoy the rush of anxiety it gives me.”

But others disagreed, saying, “I drank two today and felt NOTHING.”

The energy drink industry as a whole in the United States was worth a whopping $14.3 billion in 2020, and it’s expected to grow to $21.01 billion by the year 2026.

The Daily Dot reached out to @baileephillips3 for further comment.

