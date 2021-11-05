‘See it’s like digging in there’: Viral TikTok video calls out Pampers

One user has grossed out TikTok with what appears to be a bug inside her child’s Pampers diaper. The video has received over 7 million views.

In the video, user @beccagroberio1 pulls apart the lining of the diaper to show an insect crawling in between the materials. At one point, the bug appears to show its head and stick out of the diaper.

“See it’s like digging in there,” narrates @beccagroberio1.

“@PampersUS what the f is this I was changing my babys [sic] diaper and luckily I caught this before I put it on him!!!!!” she captioned the video. “Has anyone else had this problem with pampers? I will never buy from them again!!!!”

The post recalls another viral TikTok from earlier this year. User @makenzie.taylorr posted in July that she had allegedly found pieces of glass in her child’s Pampers Cruisers. The video has racked up 1.5 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@makenzie.taylorr/video/6988602799097498885?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7020913599339087365&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0

In a previous post, @makenzie.taylorr says she first noticed a small scratch on her infant. She then allegedly took apart 3 other diapers and likewise found sharp pieces in them. Unsurprisingly, @makenzie.taylor says her family will be using a different brand moving forward.

@foreverd0lly commented “Yes this isn’t uncommon. I remember when my son was in diapers, like 5yrs ago, Huggies and their wipes too, had glass.

@t_t0rii_t said, “Pampers gave BOTH my children chemical burns.”

“I found METAL that looked like it was from a coat hanger in my daughters pamper…” shared @rainface244.

@jessemilce added: “I used their baby wipes and I swear there were small glass particles in them”

Some users seemed to express disbelief because they hadn’t personally experienced issues with Pampers. But, @makenzie.taylorr stressed precaution over anything else.

@mamaof2littles_ said, “Wow I use that on my daughter rn.” @makenzie.taylorr replied, “I wouldn’t stress it! Probably a bad batch, just double check before putting them on her!”

@mathewshailee commented, “I’m sorry that happened to you! We use pampers cause that’s all our daughter can wear I’m definitely going to keep a eye out!”

Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Pampers, and @makenzie.taylorr did not immediately return a request for comment.

Today’s Top Stories