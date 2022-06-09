Laptop screen on One A Day website with vitamins on screen caption "can someone please check on One A Day Vitamins and make sure they're okay" (l) Laptop on One A Day website with t shirt skull with bone hands "ONE DAY IM GONNA JUST SAY blank IT ALL AND LET MY DEMONS OUT TO PLAY" caption "can someone please check on One A Day Vitamins and make sure they're okay" (c) laptop screen on One A Day website with vitamins on screen caption "can someone please check on One A Day Vitamins and make sure they're okay" (r)

@vchatterley/TikTok

‘Not a vitamin company having an existential crisis’: T-shirt reading ‘One Day I’m Gonna Just Say F*ck It and Let My Demons Out to Play’ was for sale on One A Day’s Amazon store

'Rogue intern.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 9, 2022

One A Day vitamins went viral on TikTok this week for an unexpected reason. When browsing the company’s Amazon store, TikToker Vanessa Chatterley (@vchatterley) discovered a curious listing alongside the many supplements.

The listing? A T-shirt with a skull giving two middle fingers reading, “One Day I’m Gonna Just Say F*ck It and Let My Demons Out to Play.”

Chatterley’s video documenting her discovery currently has over 297 million views.

@vchatterley not a vitamin company having an existential crisis 😭 #fyp #amazon #vitaminsb ♬ Angeleyes (Sped Up Version) – tuna (DAR+LING)

“Can someone please check on One a Day Vitamins and make sure they’re okay,” Chatterley wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “not a vitamin company having an existential crisis.”

It’s unclear how the shirt ended up on One A Day’s Amazon store, though the action was presumably a mistake. The original listing is not on the Amazon store as of the time of writing.

The shirt itself appears to be a design from T-shirt website TeeCover, though there were previously versions of the shirt available from Wish.

No matter how it ended up on the store, users on TikTok had fun speculating about what led whoever was in charge of the One A Day to add this T-shirt to their inventory.

“Apparently that one day is today…” a user wrote.

“Rogue intern,” another added.

“I think their web designer quit,” a third speculated.

Others thought that, rather than someone at the company having a little fun at the brand’s expense, the fault may lie with Amazon itself.

“This is on Amazon’s page, not One a Days,” a commenter explained. “…Amazon also sometimes tags items to the wrong store (I’ve had items in my store show up that aren’t mine).”

Regardless of what actually occurred, TikTokers had a good time exploring the oddity of the situation.

As one user wrote, “I am crying from laughing so hard at this.”

We’ve reached out to One A Day via contact form.

Today’s top stories

‘This is why you never use work equipment for anything other but work’: TikToker exposes the ‘creepy’ surveillance software in action that bosses use to spy on workers
‘We’re not back in the day anymore’: Recruiter on LinkedIn says people shouldn’t wear hoodies to Zoom interviews, sparking debate
‘Never trust those dogsitting apps’: Wag! dogsitter brings a woman to customer’s house, gets caught on security camera
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 9, 2022, 9:01 am CDT

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella
 