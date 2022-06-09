‘Not a vitamin company having an existential crisis’: T-shirt reading ‘One Day I’m Gonna Just Say F*ck It and Let My Demons Out to Play’ was for sale on One A Day’s Amazon store

One A Day vitamins went viral on TikTok this week for an unexpected reason. When browsing the company’s Amazon store, TikToker Vanessa Chatterley (@vchatterley) discovered a curious listing alongside the many supplements.

The listing? A T-shirt with a skull giving two middle fingers reading, “One Day I’m Gonna Just Say F*ck It and Let My Demons Out to Play.”

Chatterley’s video documenting her discovery currently has over 297 million views.

“Can someone please check on One a Day Vitamins and make sure they’re okay,” Chatterley wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “not a vitamin company having an existential crisis.”

It’s unclear how the shirt ended up on One A Day’s Amazon store, though the action was presumably a mistake. The original listing is not on the Amazon store as of the time of writing.

The shirt itself appears to be a design from T-shirt website TeeCover, though there were previously versions of the shirt available from Wish.

No matter how it ended up on the store, users on TikTok had fun speculating about what led whoever was in charge of the One A Day to add this T-shirt to their inventory.

“Apparently that one day is today…” a user wrote.

“Rogue intern,” another added.

“I think their web designer quit,” a third speculated.

Others thought that, rather than someone at the company having a little fun at the brand’s expense, the fault may lie with Amazon itself.

“This is on Amazon’s page, not One a Days,” a commenter explained. “…Amazon also sometimes tags items to the wrong store (I’ve had items in my store show up that aren’t mine).”

Regardless of what actually occurred, TikTokers had a good time exploring the oddity of the situation.

As one user wrote, “I am crying from laughing so hard at this.”

We’ve reached out to One A Day via contact form.

