‘It would piss people off’: Worker reveals what restaurant started to do after customers kept asking for ‘no salt on fries’ to get fresh ones

A worker shared the way his restaurant got back at customers who try to finesse a new batch by asking for “no salt” on their fries.

Rando (@randodue) says in a viral TikTok stitch that customers asking for no salt on their fries was a common occurrence during his time working at a fast-food location. “It would be in the middle of rush when people would ask for ‘Oh fries with no salt,’ so you’d have to drop like a fresh batch. So what we started doing was just putting no salt on our fries,” he reveals.

“I’d literally tell people [who would ask] ‘Oh can I get no salt,’ and I’d be like, ‘Yeah sure,'” he says. “But there were certain customers that were dicks about it, so I’d let them know, and they’d be like, ‘Can I get no salt on my fries?’ and I’d be like, “Don’t worry; we don’t put salt on our fries,'” he says.

He says the customers would appear shocked. “And you’d see them kind of like sputter. Because they didn’t care about the salt; they just wanted it fresh,” he says. “They’d [ask] can I get, ‘Can I get fresh fries?’ And I used to say, ‘All our fries are fresh,'” and it would just like piss people off. It was fucking hilarious.”

The annoyance that Rando expressed toward customers who think they were “being slick” is similar to the exasperation other food service workers have posted about online with regards to various “hacks.” A Chipotle worker says she was fired after putting customers on blast for attempting to get discount burritos using circuitous online ordering methods.

As for getting fresh fries, a McDonald’s employee previously stated it’s best to simply ask when the next fresh batch is going to be made. Many McDonald’s workers shared their “hack” to making “fresh fries” after a customer requests “no salt”: They simply drop already made fries back into the oil. This is what the McDonald’s worker in the video Rando stitched revealed she does.

TikTokers expressed in the comments section that they don’t understand why some customers feel the need to “lie” when they’re making a particular food request as if they’re going to catch a worker trying to foist bad food on them. Some folks said that “no salt” requests aren’t always folks attempting to get fresh fries but because of certain health conditions. Rando acknowledged that fresh batches are made just in case for this reason alone. TikTokers also expressed they don’t understand why some customers feel the need to “lie” when they’re making a particular food request as if they’re going to catch a worker trying to foist bad food on them.

