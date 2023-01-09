We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We’re kicking off the week with top stories about: a pickle being flagged by TSA, TikTokers being thirsty for an Avatar character, a delivery driver saying they ate a customer’s order because they tipped only one dollar, and a truly gross order mistake by Domino’s.

After that, we’ve got a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

In a viral video, a person shared the unusual experience she had with TSA thanks to her Jimmy John’s pickle.

TikTok is full of horny Na’vi edits. In retrospect, this feels inevitable.

In a viral video, a DoorDash driver eats a customer’s Arby’s order—because they tipped just $1.

Everyone who orders delivery food has been there at one point or another. You order your meal and wait for it to arrive—but when it finally does, the restaurant has made a mistake.

By Mikael Thalen

Roger Stone is already spreading misinformation after being let back on Twitter

🍋 A man ordered the infamous Charged Lemonade from Panera Bread, and something unexpected happened.

🍤 A former Red Lobster employee is going viral for slamming customers who order the all-you-can-eat shrimp.

🍗 Raising Cane’s is known for one thing and one thing only: chicken fingers. But what happens when you order off the secret menu?

🌮 A Taco Bell customer has gone viral after claiming that one of the company’s workers “stole” from her by rounding up her order total without consent.

🤖 This video showing a McDonald’s drive-thru being run without any employees is getting a lot of attention online.

🐕 A TikToker says she was seated on a flight next to a dog identified as a service animal—but its behavior led her to question the legitimacy of the dog’s training.

👑 It’s okay to be by yourself. Feel good flying solo with the best shows and movies about being single.*

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Meet the users fighting NFT-based hate speech on the new internet.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, tipping culture and food delivery service have been at the center of debate in the United States. Consumers are worried whether they’re tipping enough, too much, or if a tip is necessary at all.

TikTok user Zhu (@themillennialdasher) often shares his experiences as an Uber Eats and DoorDash driver on the platform. In a recent video, Zhu exposed a way to weed out customers whose tips don’t meet his standards.