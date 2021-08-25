Guy who was on Nirvana cover album as baby sues band for child porn—and there are memes

Nirvana’s album cover for Nevermind is world-famous, but nearly 30 years later, the man on the Nevermind album is now suing, and he claims that the album cover is child pornography.

At just 4 months old, Spencer Elden was photographed naked in a swimming pool as a dollar bill on a fish hook was dangled in front of him. His parents were compensated $200 for the shoot, and Elden has recreated the album cover several times and spoken about it several times. In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court’s Central District of California on Tuesday, Elden’s lawyer, Robert Y. Lewis, argues that the photograph makes Elden look like a “sex worker.”

“Defendants intentionally commercially marketed Spencer’s child pornography and leveraged the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at his expense,” the lawsuit reads, according to Variety. “Defendants used child pornography depicting Spencer as an essential element of a record promotion scheme commonly utilized in the music industry to get attention, wherein album covers posed children in a sexually provocative manner to gain notoriety, drive sales, and garner media attention, and critical reviews.”

The lawsuit reportedly claims that Elden’s parents never signed a release form for the photograph that became Nevermind’s album cover.

Elden is seeking at least $150,000 from the surviving members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic), photographer Kirk Weddle, art director Robert Fisher, those involved with Kurt Cobain’s estate (Courtney Love, the executor; Guy Oseary and Heather Parry, the managers), as well as the record companies who have, at some point, released Nevermind.

Elden has recreated the album cover several times over the years, most recently in 2016 for Nevermind’s 25th anniversary. He also discussed never meeting anyone from Nirvana, telling Time that it’s “pretty difficult—you feel like you’re famous for nothing, but you didn’t really do anything but their album.”

“It’s hard not to get upset when you hear how much money was involved,” Elden said. “[When] I go to a baseball game and think about it: ‘Man, everybody at this baseball game has probably seen my little baby penis,’ I feel like I got part of my human rights revoked.”

Online, the lawsuit is largely being met with derision and jokes, while some suggested other albums that various people should sue over.

The whole suing nirvana-situation is actually just foreshadowing. Spencer Elden REALLY wants that money, and he’s an even bigger baby now pic.twitter.com/KwE90QFded — Jossan🍊🏳️‍🌈 (@klovnutensminke) August 25, 2021

Spencer Elden, the baby on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” is suing Nirvana for at least $150,000 for “child sexual exploitation.” 🙄



THIS Spencer Elden, right here. The one who has spent his whole life relishing the fame. He must be hard up for cash. Fuck him. pic.twitter.com/fbmzyAFNA1 — Brad Preston (@bradpreston) August 25, 2021

I'm suing Nirvana for the Heart-Shaped Box video being "too fucking nineties." pic.twitter.com/E4CmTw5tKg — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) August 25, 2021

If the Nirvana baby wins, I'm suing Natalie Imbruglia for the album cover that made me over-pluck my eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/5yngtDDmOs — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 25, 2021

This just in: "Weird Al" Yankovic is suing himself for not getting the donut he was promised #Nirvana #Nevermind pic.twitter.com/Ak0UqGT01f — Scotty Shaw (@Speuj) August 25, 2021

Some people pointed to Elden’s embrace of the cover, which included previous photoshoots, a tattoo of “Nevermind” on his chest, and older interviews (such as the one he did with GQ Australia in 2016 about trying to contact Nirvana about an art show and being referred to their lawyers and agents) and to suggest that the lawsuit was an attempt at a cash grab.

so the nirvana baby is suing nirvana for the nevermind cover but also has staged countless recreations and the lawsuit is only happening after the nirvana baby wanted to do an art show with nirvana and had to speak to their managers. alright, cool, got it. pic.twitter.com/3nMia2Ergg — emma  (@emvstheVOID) August 25, 2021

And there it is pic.twitter.com/4LYbbpnOel — uneternal słeep (@uneternal_sleep) August 25, 2021

nevermind baby suing nirvana is the most ironic thing i’ve ever heard. man really is chasing that dollar bill — kat (@par1stexas) August 25, 2021

“The baby on the Nirvana cover grew up to be the guy that Nirvana made music against,” Shiv Ramdas observed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to representatives for Love and Elden.