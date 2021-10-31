‘They couldn’t be sure if it was human or animal’: TikToker finds mysterious stains in new house

A couple renovating a 110-year-old house in Salt Lake City was tearing up the old carpet when they noticed dark red splotches on the carpet and floor.

“At first, we weren’t sure what it was. But the more we found, the more obvious it was [blood]. Like… an alarming amount of [blood],” TikToker @house.ofthe.rising.sun said in a TikTok posted Oct. 21.

In part two, a police officer inspects the wood floor with a flashlight. The homeowner said the officer confirmed that the stains looked like blood, but there would be no certainty as to whether it was human or animal without testing it.

These videos are the some of the first on the @house.ofthe.rising.sun page, which is dedicated to documenting the duos’ home renovation journey. Combined, the video series already has more than 5.6 million views and gained the TikTok page a whopping 100,000 followers invested in the saga.

@house.ofthe.rising.sun Reply to @house.ofthe.rising.sun The officer said she would check for any cases linked to the house before testing anything #foryou #crimetok ♬ Pink Soldiers – 23

Two walkthrough videos of the house are raising viewers’ red flags. In one, there are red hand marks on a black wall, and in another, there are dark red caveman-like drawings throughout parts of the house that eerily resemble the color of the carpet bloodstains.

According to the new homeowners the old owner used to live in the house with one tenant.

TikTok users had mixed feelings, theories, and advice in the comments section. A few people shared detailed theories about the blood stains that left even the homeowners freaked out.

“It looks like someone’s face lying on their side and the [blood] dripped down off the nose and chin, the rest of the cheek stopped it from spreading,” theorized @yuriika3.

“considering that a magician used to live there, I’m guessing it’s a cut-in-half trick gone wrong,” @HeyAuroraJay wrote.

In contrast, @JennP suggested they all “pretend it’s a bottle of red wine and move on.”

“Alexa, order 10lbs of sage please,” @mynxiish commented, in reference to sage cleansing.

The general consensus was that the homeowners need to get out of the house.

In the comments section, the TikToker explained that the police wouldn’t do the testing themselves unless there was suspicion of foul play or something else serious. So, the home renovators went out and purchased their own testing kit. There will certainly be another part to this mystery serious once the testing materials arrive.

Viewers are anxiously awaiting the next installment of what is sure to continue to be a long and spooky journey.

The home renovators could not be reached for immediate comment via TikTok comment.