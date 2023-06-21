‘I’m such a lucky boy’: This Michael Shannon TikTok meme is suddenly everywhere

Considering his recent comments about artistically unfulfilling blockbuster roles, character actor Michael Shannon is probably glad that people don’t care about him playing Zod in The Flash.

Instead, the internet seems much more invested in his recent visit to the Criterion Closet, where actors and filmmakers select a viewing list of their favorite movies.

Contrasting with the intense tone of his best-known roles, Shannon’s IRL persona is soft-spoken, laid-back, and a little eccentric, known for his memorable interview quotes and quirky fashion sense. Clad in a patterned shirt in this Criterion interview, Shannon picked some movies before uttering a phrase that’s now become a TikTok meme: “I’m such a lucky boy.”

Initially spreading on Film Twitter, this part of the video went viral because it felt so quintessentially Michael Shannon.

“Wow, this has just been such a pleasure,” says Shannon, looming in the middle of the Criterion Closet. “I’m such a lucky boy. I can’t wait to go home and park myself in front of the TV and watch all this.”

This turned out to be an irresistable TikTok meme template, with TikTokers green-screening Shannon into new scenarios—mostly using Shannon’s deadpan tone to suggest that the commenter is not, in fact, feeling like such a lucky boy.

Congrats to Michael Shannon on going viral for something totally unrelated to The Flash, a movie he seems keen to move on from already.