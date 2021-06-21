Michael B. Jordan became the latest celebrity to premiere his own brand of liquor, but it was immediately met with pushback and accusations of cultural appropriation over its name.

Over the weekend, Jordan celebrated the launch of J’Ouvert Rum by appearing in a series of Instagram Stories posted by model Lori Harvey (Jordan’s girlfriend).

A photo of a boxed set tied around the rum’s launch included a couple of cigars, a small knife, and many of the ingredients you’d use to make a cocktail such as a shaker, a pourer, a mixing spoon, and several pieces of fruit also appeared online. The top of the box included a pronunciation guide for J’Ouvert (jōō’vā) and details on the origins of the name, which doubles as the name of a festival that takes place in Trinidad and Tobago (where the rum is distilled):

Derived from the Antillean Creole French term meaning “daybreak,” J’OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebrations of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival’s informal commencement. Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the “party start.”

It didn’t take long for the rum to raise eyebrows. @carribbean_cece pointed out J’Ouvert Rum’s logo on the swag box, which depicted three islands; Trinidad and Tobago is a two-island nation.

I just noticed the shape of the logo and ????lmfao who is his business partner because in its face, this is a little strange pic.twitter.com/wXDjLlLaFh — Cece. (@caribbean_cece) June 20, 2021

One commenter pointed out that Las Lap co-founder Scott Robert Williams, who is originally from Trinidad, also co-owned J’Ouvert Rum. But others quickly pointed out that Williams has a track record of repurposing names surrounding Carnival—a celebration that takes place over two days before Ash Wednesday in Trinidad and Tobago (and is celebrated throughout the Caribbean)—at his restaurants.

This is who Scott is for anyone that doesn’t know. He owns a place called “Las Lap” in NYC. Michael B Jordan is a friend of his.

Scott and his Las Lap business partners have long been stealing names from carnival to give to their drinks, food & other things. Y’all now catch it. https://t.co/NddBEEwpmX pic.twitter.com/12gL4K5N6C — 𝒮 🐬🌴✊🏽 (@mcintosh_sian) June 20, 2021

More objections arose when people discovered that the name J’Ouvert was trademarked. You can find the listing for J’Ouvert on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website, which is categorized under Goods and Services as “Alcoholic beverages, except beer; Distilled spirits; Rum-based beverages; Rum.” Jordan’s name isn’t attached to the trademark; it’s owned by Louis Ryan Shaffer.

But the trademark listing also includes the phrase “The wording ‘J’OUVERT” has no meaning in a foreign language.”

It’s that specific language on the trademark that really struck a chord with people. The cold and legal phrasing of the trade erases j’ouvert’s origins and history in Trinidad as well as its role in a specific culture. And while Jordan’s name isn’t attached to the trademark, he still faced much of the backlash since it’s his brand of rum.

you cannot own a tradition. you cannot trademark a tradition. capitalism pretends that these things can be private property and attempts to manage and financialize tradition. and it will always always always be vulgar to do so. — #PettyPendergrass (@ashoncrawley) June 21, 2021

Michael B Jordan got to trademark “j’ouvert” and it was allowed?

When Kim K tried to trademark Kimono what happened?

Nah, sumn haffi do — ✨CoconutCrescendo🇻🇨 (@TheMizzCandy) June 20, 2021

imagine trying to explain what jouvert is to someone and they go “oh michael b jordan rum” 😕 https://t.co/kmTtYuBRYb — nika🦋 (@spxcyy) June 20, 2021

Michael B Jordan never been to jouvert or mass. But has the nerve to want to profit off West Indian culture and call it Jouvert Rum…. pic.twitter.com/RT8O3InIwm — D.D. Aesthetic | IG:_iamdda 🇻🇨✨💅🏾🐰 (@_iamdda) June 20, 2021

Justin Koo, a copyright academic and law professor, pointed out that J’Ouvert’s trademark was, for now, limited to the U.S. and in reference specifically to alcohol after some believed that the trademark also applied to j’ouvert’s ties to Carnival.

“Just for clarity, as I’m seeing wild interpretations of what this ‘JOUVERT ‘ trade mark application means,” he tweeted. “It is limited to the sale of rum or confusingly similar products. If granted, the mark does not allow the owner to stop people from using the word ‘JOUVERT’ descriptively.”

A Change.org calling to stop the trademark for J’Ouvert has more than 2,600 signatures as of press time.

It’s not the first time that a celebrity’s liquor brand has been knocked for cultural appropriation. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner debuted a new tequila that was criticized for its name as well as ripping off its logo from a different tequila brand.

H/T Trinidad and Tobago Newsday