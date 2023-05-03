‘We’re just at the Met Gala’: TikTokers react to taxi driving them in front of Met Gala as Kardashians walk the carpet

Sometimes the most memorable Met Gala moments come from the unexpected, like the year Grimes and Elon Musk debuted as a couple, or this year when a cockroach walked the red carpet. Likewise, it must be pretty wild to unexpectedly stumble upon the Met Gala itself—which is exactly what happened to this TikToker.

Captioned “WHO KNEW YOU COULD JUST DRIVE BY!?!?” this TikTok from @katelynsailor opens with a view of the marquees outside the Metropolitan Museum of art, aka the Met Gala venue.

“POV: Your Taxi RANDOMLY takes u by the Met gala the MOMENT the 3 Kardashians are hitting the red carpet,” wrote the TikToker. In the background, you can hear someone exclaiming “Oh my god” and “We’re just at the Met Gala!” as the taxi offers a perfect drive-by view of the carpet and some celebrity guests.

By coincidence, Kim Kardashian had just arrived and was posing for photographers in a characteristically bold outfit involving 50,000 pearls and a corset. Nearby, you can also spot Kylie Jenner in an eye-catching red dress, and a brief glimpse of Kendall Jenner wearing black.

Replying to people in the comments section, @katelynsailor added, “We were in complete shock,” and “it was WILD a regular taxi could just drive by.”

Given the amount of attention awarded to the Met Gala this week, it’s no surprise that this video went viral, attracting 11 million views in a single day. In a follow-up TikTok, she shared some more official footage from the red carpet, illustrating a different angle of the moment when her taxi happened to drive past outside:

Considering the elite and inaccessible reputation of the Met Gala, it must have been a truly wild and cool experience to just accidentally roll up outside. A true “only in New York” moment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @katelynsailor via TikTok comment.