‘Who’s single back there?’: Woman flirts with McDonald’s drive-thru worker in viral TikTok—viewers say ‘he sound fineee’

A series of three TikToks is going viral in which a woman flirts with a McDonalds drive-thru worker after he had an “attitude” with her during the ordering process. Viewers thought the employee sounded attractive, however, and pushed for the eventual drive-thru-window reveal.

The confusing thing: Part 2 went viral, so most TikTok viewers saw that one first. Let’s run down the saga in order:

Act I

The first TikTok was posted by @kinggrahfrmdao on Wednesday. The clip shows the TikToker’s POV while in the car with someone else ordering at a McDonald’s drive-thru. “He need to be fired,” the text overlay reads.

“Can we order though?” asks @kinggrahfrmdao.

“No,” the worker says through the intercom. “Welcome to McDonald’s, what do you want?!”

“We trying to get some,” replies the TikToker. The TikTok has over 666,000 views as of Monday.

Act II

The incident continues in the following TikTok, the viral one, which has over 5.7 million views as of Monday. “Who’s single back there?” asks the TikToker’s friend.

“You say what?” the worker asks.

“Who’s single back there?” the friend repeats.

The worker says a name, “Stefon,” and then says, “But what do you want? You come to my job trying to play? Do I come to your house when you doing you’re hair?”

“I want a McChicken and small fries,” the friend orders.

“Stay on the dollar menu,” the worker jokes.

Act III

In the third TikTok, posted Sunday, the TikToker tries to order more food. Here, it becomes clear that the creators and the worker are IRL friends because it’s effectively a comedy skit between the two of them.

“Air breathing hard coming wit a attitude,” the text overlay reads.

As of Monday, the TikTok has over 100,000 views.

“Ay can I get a strawberry shake?” orders @kinggrahfrmdao.

“Down,” the worker says.

The TikToker then tries to order cookies and a frappe. For both items, the worker says, “Down.”

“Your screen out here black,” says @kinggrahfrmdao, referring to the menu screens being black.

“I ain’t no mechanic,” the worker says.

The TikToker ends up ordering a large fry and four-piece nuggets. They go up to the window and reveal what the worker looks like. The TikToker is surprised at the cost, saying, “How do you know when the screen is black?”

“I ain’t got nothing to do with that,” the worker says.

In the comments of the first two TikToks, people commented that “he sound fineee.”

Others said the TikToker and worker must know the TikToker: “When yo frens come to yo job.”

“I knew he was fine,” a TikToker commented in the third TikTok, which revealed what the worker looks like.

“Maaaan this made my day,” another person wrote in the comments.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kinggrahfrmdao via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message, and McDonald’s via email.

