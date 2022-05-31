‘Why is life a never-ending nightmare’: Customer claims the $1 drink deal at McDonald’s was ‘ruined by inflation’

The high inflation rate is leaving many in an economic bind. While there are plenty of corporations increasing employee pay, it’s reportedly not enough to match the rate of inflation for many goods and services. Even long-time “budget deals,” like the McDonald’s large drink, are apparently being affected.

Customers have long been able to purchase a fountain drink, of any size, for just $1. Reader’s Digest reports that a strong impetus for McDonald’s deciding to sell drinks for a buck (which sometimes extends to coffees as well) was a business decision to help the chain compete with other franchises like Wendy’s.

Sierra (@seaairuhg) posted a video featuring a sign in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s location. The sign notes the cost of a small drink is $1 and that customers can purchase a medium for 25 cents more, at $1.25, and a large for 50 cents more, at $1.50.

According to her hashtag, Sierra is at a location in Canada.

“That depressing moment when you realize dollar drink days are finally ruined by inflation,” the text overlay on the clip reads.

It’s been viewed 4.3 million time in under a week.

According to McDonald’s’ U.S. website, it appears that the dollar drink deal is alive and well in the U.S.

The site reads: “Maybe it’s the classic sip of Coke. Or the electric kick of a Sprite. Whatever it is, get any size for just $1*. *Prices and participation may vary.”

The price increase in Sierra’s video, however, has fans of the deal stressed.

“Why is life a never ending nightmare,” one said.

“It was the only thing keeping me going,” another claimed.

Others were upset at the company, claiming it can afford to keep the prices the same.

“If costco can keep the 1.50 for sausages, mcdonalds can damn well stay afloat keeping the 1$ drink days,” one said before accusing McDonald’s of being greedy.

“The silly thing is it only costs them a few cents per drink. Almost completely profit,” another said, to which Sierra responded: “The cost of everything else to sustain a McDonald’s though has inflated. Fuel to get the products there, cost of parts and servicing etc.”

But others said there could be another reason why the drink prices are going up.

“It’s $1 if you use the app. I think they’re trying to push their app on us,” one claimed.

A report by Style Democracy indicates that this could be the case. “If you order through the McDonald’s app, you can get ANY SIZE fountain drink or iced coffee for just $1 (plus tax),” it reports.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s U.S. for comment.

