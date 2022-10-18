‘So you’re telling me… I can get extra hotcakes’: McDonald’s worker shares all the a la carte items ‘picky eaters’ can get

A McDonald’s worker shared what she referred to as the restaurant’s “a la carte” menu.

In a video with over 185,000 views, user Yaniii (@kallme.yaniii) shows the a la carte options available to McDonald’s employees, allowing customers to create custom items using available ingredients.

“This video is specifically for the picky eaters,” Yaniii wrote in the caption.

At first, users made fun of Yaniii for her pronunciation of “à la carte.”

“L.A. Car Taye,” wrote one user.

“It is pronounced ‘ah la cart,’” offered another.

“Okay I thought it was my auditory processing but apparently she really did say a la carte weird,” stated a third.

Yaniii has since owned up to the mistake, joking making her bio on TikTok read “La Cart Tay.”

Soon, however, users began genuinely thanking Yaniii for showing them this information—and mocking those who criticized her pronunciation.

“She’s trying to be helpful and yall are stuck on her pronunciation being off??” asked one user.

“So you’re telling me… I can get extra hotcakes,” shared a second.

“I used to always get just a piece of grilled chicken, low calories and so much cheaper than me throwing away the bread,” claimed an additional TikToker.

“How can online ordering be so sophisticated but the drive through workers are stuck w ancient technology” asked a further TikTok user.

On this topic, the apparent age of the user interface was a major discussion point for users.

“POS straight out of 1995,” joked a commenter.

“Ain’t no way they still use the same system. We used this when I worked for McDonald’s back in 2016,” another TikToker wrote.

