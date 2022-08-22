‘Someone who is ashamed of their partner clearly don’t deserve them’: Man mocks wife’s dancing, refuses to dance with her at wedding, sparking debate

A YouTuber posted a video making fun of his wife’s dancing skills at a wedding and saying he doesn’t “want to dance with her.”

In the video posted by TikToker and family vlogger Niko Valdes (@babyfaceniko) on July 9, he shows a clip of his wife dancing with other guests at a wedding. Text overlay reads, “My wife on the dance floor ‘killin it.'”

The influencer, who has nearly 3 million followers on TikTok, then turns the camera around to show him sitting at a table drinking champagne. The caption reads: “She wonders why i don’t want to dance with her…”

The video reached over 3.4 million views as of Aug. 22, with viewers putting him on blast for acting “ashamed” of his wife.

“Someone who is ashamed of their partner clearly don’t deserve them .. she deserves someone who cherish her,” one commenter said.

“One man’s annoyance is another man’s dream,” another wrote.

“If you don’t dance with her someone else will,” a third added.

In a duet video, user @peppapigismyreligion added the video to its ongoing list, titled “Men are Garbage,” which keeps track of men being publicly disrespectful to their partners. The clip shows them typing, “80.) the guy who refused to dance with his wife then posted her dancing alone.”

The duet reached over 6.1 million views as of Aug. 22, with commenters sharing their own experience with a partner who refused to dance with them to explain why they view Valdes’ post as a “red flag.”

“My ex husband refused to dance with me on our wedding day. He crushed my heart and I regretted marrying him the day of our wedding,” one commenter wrote.

“Mine complained our entire first dance bc he ‘hates dancing’ but then had a blast dancing with other women at his friend’s wedding,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @peppapigismyreligion via TikTok comment and to Valdes via email.

