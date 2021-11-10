‘I went to go pay for my gas inside… and came out to this’: Man allegedly steals TikToker’s gas, sparking debate

An elderly man allegedly used a TikToker’s prepaid gas money to fill his own truck at an Exxon gas station.

Nela Bee (@nelabee894) on TikTok shared footage of the incident in a viral video on Monday. As of Tuesday, the TikTok has received 1 million views and nearly 5,000 comments. Bee has more than 10,000 followers on TikTok.

“So I went to go pay for my gas inside…… and came out to this…..” she wrote in the video’s on-screen caption. Then she showed a black truck pulled up behind her vehicle pumping gas from the station she was parked at.

It appears that Bee prepaid $30 inside the gas station. The truck had already pumped 10.7 gallons into its tank.

Bee also shared a clip of the man who she said was the truck’s driver and responsible for the alleged gas theft. From the footage, it appeared that the man had started pumping gas after the woman paid inside, using her tab to fill his tank. But some viewers were skeptical and even said Bee got what she deserved.

“That’s what happens when you block a diesel pump,” one viewer commented with an angry emoji.

“Well… u shouldn’t take the diesel spots if there r other spots? Lol,” another viewer wrote.

However, Bee appeared to have parked at a pump that offered both regular gas and diesel.

Other viewers said many gas stations have dual pumps these days, and it’s unclear from the TikTok whether there were limited dual pumps at the Exxon. Regardless, they said stealing is stealing.

“Even if that was the only dual pump, y’all can wait your turn???” one viewer pointed out. “LMAO. Y’all are crazy if you’re defending the truck.”

Someone else asked, “How do half these comments not understand he stole the money you added to the pump inside?”

Bee’s story didn’t convince one viewer, who said the entire incident was a hoax. The viewer pointed out that the prices of the fuel grades were still visible, which they said indicated that the man wasn’t actually pumping gas but staging a TikTokable moment.

The individual prices of all four gas grades appeared to be visible in the TikTok video.

Use @nelabee894 did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Today’s Top Stories