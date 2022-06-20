For the past 20 years or so, fanny packs have enjoyed a reputation for being terminally uncool. But for a certain demographic of athleisure wear fans, they’re back in a big way. Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag has gained a cult following, as proven by this viral TikTok showing a crowd of women carrying exactly the same bag.

Posted by TikToker @paigeegan4, the video shows a group of women in Lululemon-style workout gear queuing in a store. Several of them are wearing the same fanny pack, and as the camera zooms in on their outfits, the TikTok audio exclaims, “She looks like every other bitch!” So far this clip has attracted an astounding 2.3 million views in 10 days, as TikTokers debate the surprise comeback of the humble fanny pack.

Just to be clear, Lululemon’s Everywhere bag is not a chic reimagining of the fanny pack concept. It’s a boxy, utilitarian polyester bag with zip pockets and a plain strap. Very few people would accuse it of looking cute or stylish. And while $38 is pretty cheap for a name brand, you can definitely buy cheaper fanny packs elsewhere.

However this one has still caught on in a big way, inspiring numerous TikToks about how ubiquitous it is.

Over in the comments section for @paigeegan4’s TikTok, some people were pretty derisive. “Y’all … this is literally a fanny pack that we already agreed was never cool,” one commenter wrote. “I’m not like other girls,” another joked, mocking the idea of women dressing the same (as if groups of men wearing near-identical outfits aren’t spotted all the time).

However, a lot of people came out in defense of the practicality of fanny packs. “Until we actually get clothes with pockets that fit items, I will never be embarrassed,” one TikToker wrote, highlighting why the Lululemon bag (a unisex item) is so popular with women specifically.

If one is used to wearing tight clothing without pockets, a bag is usually necessary—and a lot of purses just aren’t very practical. Sure, these people could just buy a cheap fanny pack from any department store. But they don’t. The Lululemon branding allows people to feel comfortable wearing something that’s otherwise famously uncool. And that’s why this bag is all over TikTok.

