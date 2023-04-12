Lofi Girl introduced a new livestream—and fans are hooked on the lore

Lofi Girl—a popular YouTube channel that’s been live-streaming almost uninterrupted for several years—has long been a source of comfort through its relaxing instrumental music and soothing animation of a girl studying as her cat lounges nearby. But over the past few days, the channel teased out a mystery gripping fans, revealing both some lore and a new livestream.

It started a few days ago when the video Lofi Girl’s primary stream, which usually doesn’t change that much, started looking outside the window. The video showed the girl looking out the window as the camera zoomed in toward a window with a blinking blue light.

“Wow! Have you seen this?” the video’s caption read. “Something is happening with this blue window now!”

A few days later, Lofi Girl left her room, and a new livestream appeared on Lofi Girl’s YouTube channel. The room was covered in blue lights and featured a calendar with the date April 11 circled as a countdown clock ticked away.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE LOFI GIRL???? pic.twitter.com/hDZxIwfUQY — Zahir (Daily Streams) (@WeLoveYouZahir) April 11, 2023

BRO WTF HAPPENED TO THE LOFI GIRL HOW AM I GONNA STUDY NOW pic.twitter.com/3B8uvkHrNR — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) April 12, 2023

When April 11 arrived, and the countdown ended, a boy with a small dog opened the door to a room featuring a computer. The dog jumped up onto the window sill as the boy settled down at his computer. After turning it on, he settled in and put his headphones on. Synthwave music played out, and after the scene played out from a different angle, the video zoomed back to Lofi Girl continuing to study at her desk.

For anyone who missed the lofi girl's countdown and the boy's intro pic.twitter.com/oPDeUdXocO — Henri (@mrkh3nr) April 11, 2023

“Introducing a brand new character in the Lofi universe, we bring to you the genre of Synthwave – beats to chill/game to!” Lofi Girl’s Twitter account stated.

As TikToker @hoewhite93 detailed in a lengthy video, the mystery of Synthewave Boy involved the blue window sending out Morse code that took you to LofiWorld.com (which takes you to the Synthewave stream). She called the countdown an indication that Lofi Girl was planning to reveal a new character and livestream. In response, Lofi Girl’s TikTok account commented with only an eyes emoji.

Lofi Girl might not be the kind of thing that automatically demands lore, but fans are digging the fact that there is actually lore attached to something like a relaxing livestream that plays music you can listen to while doing other things. The new character has already been dubbed Synthwave Boy (although a few have also used Lofi Boy).

i am LIVING for this lofi girl lore, the blue window across from her was lofi boy all this time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9G8vwGHjeV — jalon (@jalonaz) April 11, 2023

only some of you will understand lofi girl lore and that’s okay pic.twitter.com/HRCgzI0HpG — ^_−☆ | succession era (@helloyuuri) April 11, 2023

And naturally, there are memes riffing on “Skater Boi” and imagining just what Synthewave Boy is playing.

she was a lofi girl, he was a synthwave boy pic.twitter.com/zRAkMbsTsY — Jasonnel  (@JasonnelYT) April 12, 2023

Bad news. The Lofi Boy has discovered Diablo. pic.twitter.com/jUYYWK0NPf — Diablo (@Diablo) April 11, 2023

Synthewave Boy is continuing to type away on his computer for the foreseeable future, just like Lofi Girl with her notepad.