‘When you don’t have an outfit for the pregame’: Viral TikTok shows Shein clothes seemingly being sold at a liquor store

Viral TikTok footage shows a supply of Shein clothes seemingly being sold inside a liquor store. Various items, packaged inside Shein’s signature shipping bags, can be seen on a store shelf below a shelf full of liters of soda.

The video, posted by a TikToker known as Jason Brown (@rachelssideburn) received about 1.7 million views and more than 2,600 comments as of Monday.

“You guys, I’m in a liquor store somewhere, and they got Shein in here,” Brown said in the video. “Turn up.”

The unusual sight prompted a slew of jokes in the video’s comments.

“When you don’t have an outfit for the pregame,” one viewer commented on the TikTok.

Another viewer wrote, “imagine getting liquor & your outfit for the night at once.”

“it’s a one stop shop,” someone else suggested.

Shein is a Chinese-based fast fashion brand that’s developed a devoted following on TikTok, targeting itself as a low-cost option to young consumers. According to one analysis, it is the most talked-about brand on TikTok.

Jokes aside, some viewers said having Shein clothes in a liquor store is actually a smart idea.

“Smart AF!” one TikToker commented.

Another TikToker said, “Nah bc the way this is actually very smart LOL.”

“Honestly i’d love this,” one viewer wrote with a laughing emoji.

Several viewers asked Brown to reveal the store’s location, saying they were trying to check out the store themselves.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.