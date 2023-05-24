‘Name the job I’m so burnt out’: Viewers defend worker who has a ‘lazy girl job’

Overwork has become a major issue for many employees. Burnout rates are high and many are trying to find work that doesn’t drive them to an early grave. Recently, TikToker Anita (@blkgirldiary) posted a video discussing the benefits of her low stress job, referring to it as her “lazy girl job”.

Viewed over 7 million times, the viral video shows a six second clip of Anita quietly working at her desk, while soft jazz music plays. The text overlay above her head reads, “Lazy girl jobs are my fav, all I do is copy and paste things, take 5 calls a day, take my breaks whenever I want AND get a nice salary.”

Users were quick to applaud Anita for her honesty, igniting a discussion about the benefits of less demanding jobs.

“Yesss…this is what I’m talking about. I love my lazy girl job,” one user replied.

“I got a lazy girl job and usually sleep through half of the day and do everything in the afternoon,” another joked.

A number of comments demanded further answers.

“Name the job I’m so burnt out,” one requested.

“Name the job I’m tired of call centers,” another echoed, to which Anita simply responded, “Sales Coordinator.”

But not everyone agreed with Anita’s perspective. It seems that some people enjoy working hard at their 9-to-5.

“I want a lazy girl job but I know my adhd brain will go insane,” wrote one person.

“I got the lazy girl job but I’m crying in the inside because I’m a LEO & working hard is what I love to do,” another person said, cautioning people against jobs that don’t challenge them.

“I wish…Jobs like this make me cry of boredom, I like it fast paced so the day goes by faster,” a third comment read.

Anita replied, “The day goes by super fast for me, since it’s easy, and my environment is fun and there’s always things to do it doesn’t really feel like working.”

