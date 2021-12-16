‘This feels illegal to know’: Domino’s worker reveals how large thin crust pizza is prepared

If you’re a lover of Domino’s thin crust pizza, you may be surprised to discover how it’s apparently prepared.

In a viral TikTok, Domino’s employee @theofficalshyan reveals how the dough the pizza chain uses for its large thin-crust pies.

The text overlay, “New people going to make a thin large pizza,” was accompanied by @theofficalshyan sprinkling a heap of cornmeal (the yellow stuff on the bottom of Domino’s pizza that helps the dough not stick to surfaces) on the prep table and throwing a big ball of dough on top.

@theofficalshyan starts to flatten the dough with her hands and then the word “WRONG!!” appears on the screen in red letters.

“It’s prepackaged!!!!,” she says, pulling out a large flattened fought disc.

“So it’s a tortilla?” one commenter asked.

The video has more than 2 million views on TikTok and hundreds of comments.

The top comment on the post, with at least 11,600 likes, reads, “This feels illegal to know.”

This seems to be a common practice among large pizza chains. An alleged Papa John’s worker said they do the same thing over at their chain. “Same at Papa John’s y’all” the commenter wrote. As did apparent workers from Hungry Howie’s and Little Caesar’s.

An apparent Pizza Hut employee chimed in to reveal another company secret. According to them, “pizza hut is all frozen dough and they just oil a pan and let it proof.”

One person in the comments reasoned that the thin crust comes prepackaged “bc it takes skill to make ur own thin crust pizza from a dough ball and most of the kids at dominos can’t do it lmaoo.”

A former employee, however, said in the comments section that the dough is “freshly made” and is “just machine pressed unless they changed it from 2018.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @theofficalshyan via TikTok comment and to Domino’s via email.

