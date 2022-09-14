‘I’m about to use this at the gas pump and see how many points they got built up’: Customer shares Kroger rewards hack

In 2008, Soulja Boy released the song “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” quickly selling almost 6 million copies worldwide. At the end of each verse, featured vocalist Sammie introduces the return of the chorus with a phone number: 678-999-8212.

According to TikToker Nelly (@nelly.eeee), that phone number has taken on a life of its own. In a video with over 2.6 million views, Nelly says entering that phone number in most places that accept rewards cards will lead to major discounts. The video shows her entering the number at a self-checkout, where she is rewarded with over $14 of discounts.

The reason for this is that many stores attach their rewards cards to a phone number. When signing up, some people may be hesitant to give their actual phone number, instead offering a fake one. As the 678-999-8212 number was popularized by the Soulja Boy track, it’s no surprise that it would be one of the most heavily used cards.

This is the same reason why other users in comments suggested similar fake numbers to try.

“Jenny’s number from the song Jenny with the local area code has worked at every grocery store I’ve ever been to,” offered a commenter.

“Your local area code followed by 555-5555 usually works too,” added a second.

Others said they simply used family members’ numbers or old phone numbers that are no longer in use.

“Listen I use my mom’a phone number like every other grown adult,” joked a user.

“Lol I use my old house landline phone number from when I was little,” shared another.

However, some advised that users should just get a rewards card, as many offer benefits that can build up over time.

“Then whoever has that number gets all the fuel points,” observed a commenter.

“Nah I’ll use mine … I need them fuel points!” agreed a further TikToker.

