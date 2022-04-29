‘Why are they so mad’: Men send TikToker hate comments after she jokingly posts makeup photo

After popular TikToker Kirsten Titus (@pepperonimuffin) posted a photo of herself wearing only colorful eye makeup, she says men replied to her with odd suggestions and insulted her skin.

In her viral video that has garnered more than 3.9 million views, Titus, who has over 5.9 million followers, says she received hate comments for posting a photo of herself trying out two different styles of eye makeup at the same time.

“I posted this picture to my Instagram Story literally just three hours ago, and I don’t know why, but it really set off the Y chromosome,” she says. “I’m going to read to you some of the DMs that I received from the male specimen, because WHAT?”

Some of the messages accused Titus of having “bad skin” and said that her photo was a bad joke.

“This is my first time seeing you without filter on,” one said in response to her story. “(You’re) funny so I still think (you’re) cute but you really should stop using the filter because it’s deceiving (low key).”

She said that by “filters,” she’s pretty sure the person means makeup. “Some of them are just so extra that it’s actually funny,” she says.

Another fan told her that she was “embarrassing” herself.

“I came here from TikTok after you poorly cut that fruit and now I’m looking at this get your life together it’s honestly embarrassing at this point and (you’re) old with glitter,” they wrote.

Another told her that she was his “TikTok crush” until he saw her story and that he suggests she “wear more makeup.”

Viewers of Titus’ video replied with disbelief that the men who replied to her story were so bothered by the photo and seem to have no idea what clear skin looks like.

“why are they so mad,” one asked.

“YOUR SKIN IS LITERALLY CLEAR?” another commenter wrote. “Do they not know what clear skin looks like? I’m so confused.”

Another urged Titus to continue bothering the men, saying, “sis… do more hehe.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @pepperonimuffin via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

