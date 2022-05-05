‘A lot of y’all are treating this as entertainment like it’s not an actual trial’: Johnny Depp supporters filmed throwing gifts at him outside courthouse

As the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial rages on, the spectacle surrounding the trial has started to capture nearly as much attention as the trial itself.

A Starbucks location went viral in late April for setting out tip jars labeled “Johnny Depp” and “Amber Heard,” encouraging customers to pick a side with their tips. TikTokers began speculating about Heard’s choice of outfits, claiming she was consciously mimicking Depp. Aspects of the trial even made an appearance at a show featuring the band Wallows, when a crowd member showed pictures of Depp and Heard to alternating cheers and boos.

Now, TikToker Jess (@jessvalortiz) has added to the spectacle by revealing the atmosphere outside the courtroom. According to the clip, Depp fans are showing their support for him through gifts and cheers.

Jess’ TikTok currently has over 8.5 million views.

In the video, Jess gets ready to greet Depp as he enters the courtroom after realizing she only “lives 20 minutes away” from the courthouse. As she waits, viewers can see she is holding a piece of paper that reads “GO JOHNNY” with a smiley face.

As a car approaches, Depp emerges from its open window. Gifts pour in, with many fans cheering and showing their support for the actor.

“It’s getting a bit out of hand,” Jess wrote in the text overlaying the video. “I can’t believe he’s allowed to receive all these gifts?!”

As the video closes, Heard’s car arrives. Rather than fanfare, Heard is greeted with silence. One person in the crowd then yells, “Lying narcissistic!”

Reaction to this video was divided across social media. On TikTok, users seemed to be supportive of Depp’s positive reception.

“The difference is like night and day,” one Depp fan wrote. “Go Jonny!”

“The person who yelled ‘lying narcissist’ said what we all wanna tell amber,” another said.

Soon after this video went viral, however, it was reposted to Twitter by user @WanderMaximoff. On Twitter, the feedback wasn’t so positive, with many users saying this behavior is not appropriate for a defamation trial where abuse is alleged.

“Borderline insanity you’d think this was just a fan event,” the poster wrote.

Quote tweets echo this sentiment.

“There are really so so so so many things wrong with this,” @BeeBabs wrote. “People are very strange.”

“I’m scared of what this trial is doing to the internet,” @Watching_Cl0uds shared. “Bro this is not normal wtf.”

“no bc i went to check the comments and everybody just thinks this is the funniest thing ever and like .. we’re talking about abuse,” @groundtypes stated.

Some of this even bled into the comments under the original TikTok.

“A lot of yall are treating this as entertainment like it’s not an actual trial,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jess for comment via email.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

