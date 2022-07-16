‘Still better than 99% of recruiters who just stop communicating’: Viral TikTok sparks debate about honest feedback after a job interview rejection

A popular TikToker sparked a debate on the social media platform by joking about how it feels when job recruiters give honest feedback to applicants after a rejection.

The video, posted by a TikToker known as Cruz (@champagnecruze), garnered over 105,000 views as of Saturday. Cruz has almost 29,000 followers on TikTok.

In the video, the Cruz is seen sitting in front of his laptop working from home. He appears to be on a zoom call and crying.

“POV: When a recruiter gives you honest feedback after a job interview rejection,” the video’s on screen text says.

Cruz’s viewers were divided on the issue. Some said it’s better to receive constructive criticism than to just get ghosted by recruiters, but others disagreed.

“Still better than 99% of recruiters who just stop communicating,” one viewer commented on the video.

“It’s hard to hear but I will definitely take it over recruiters that don’t respond,” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote, “Okay but which one’s worse – this or getting ghosted by them?”

In reply to that comment, Cruz wrote, “HAHA I think this one.” Multiple other viewers agreed with the TikToker.

“ummm I’ll take being ghosted my feels can’t take it,” one user said.

“this is why i simply do not ask,” another user wrote.

One viewer, who appeared to be a recruiter, commented, “Pro tip: you can cry just don’t be mean to your recruiter when they do give feedback pls and thank you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cruz via TikTok comment. The TikToker did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

