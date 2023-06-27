Jennifer Lawrence speaking in front of black background

First We Feast/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence’s panicked ‘What do you mean?’ from ‘Hot Ones’ becomes a TikTok meme

'What did he mean though?'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 27, 2023   Updated on Jun 27, 2023, 2:34 pm CDT

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Hot Ones last week, while she was promoting her new film No Hard Feelings. And one segment of dialogue from when Lawrence was in physical distress found a home on TikTok.

In response to a commenter who claimed the sound had “potential,” First We Feast posted a clip of Lawrence asking if a hot sauce that host Sean Evans is shaking for the final wing is “bad,” tears in her eyes from the previous wings, then repeating, “What do you mean?”

“You could tell she was in flight or fight lmao,” said one commenter.

@firstwefeast Replying to @portulaca ♬ jennifer lawrence hot ones what do you mean – Firstwefeast

The person who said the sound had potential was correct: It’s been used in more than 1,100 TikToks so far, and the “What do you mean?” clip has more than 11 million views. It’s perfect for moments of panic, confusion, or excitement.

“When the site i’m buying tickets on reloads while i’m buying my tickets,” said one TikTok.

@karmaisthatgirl buying concert tickets is so stressful for what 😭 like are u reloading bc my purchase was confirmed or are u gonna take me back to the ‘pick ur seats’ page #fyp #jenniferlawrence #jenniferlawrenceedit #firstwefeast #hotwings #concert #concerts #liveconcert #ticket #tickets #buyingtickets #ticketmaster #the1975 #the1975live ♬ jennifer lawrence hot ones what do you mean – Firstwefeast
@caleycarpenter whoever tf stopped this, im gonna haunt u 4eva #niccage #superman #theflash #dccomics #dc #timburton ♬ jennifer lawrence hot ones what do you mean – Firstwefeast
@laurenbonafede who, me? a 27 year old teenage girly? #hotones #comedy #jenniferlawrence #funny #introvert #work #fyp #whatdoyoumean #justkidding #impostersyndrome #hotsauce #seanevans @HotOnesOfficialClips ♬ original sound – lauren

Lawrence, who said she “violently” vomited after the Hot Ones appearance, isn’t the first celeb to become a meme from the show. But she might be the first to have another TikTok meme parallel: The “Let me tell you something” sound.

@nahmonilldan What do you mean?! #hotones #hotoneschallenge #jenniferlawrence #JLaw #JenniferLaw #Whatdoyoumean #letmetellyousomething #viral #meme #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound – Sergio Campos
web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 27, 2023, 2:33 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 