Jennifer Lawrence’s panicked ‘What do you mean?’ from ‘Hot Ones’ becomes a TikTok meme

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Hot Ones last week, while she was promoting her new film No Hard Feelings. And one segment of dialogue from when Lawrence was in physical distress found a home on TikTok.

In response to a commenter who claimed the sound had “potential,” First We Feast posted a clip of Lawrence asking if a hot sauce that host Sean Evans is shaking for the final wing is “bad,” tears in her eyes from the previous wings, then repeating, “What do you mean?”

“You could tell she was in flight or fight lmao,” said one commenter.

The person who said the sound had potential was correct: It’s been used in more than 1,100 TikToks so far, and the “What do you mean?” clip has more than 11 million views. It’s perfect for moments of panic, confusion, or excitement.

“When the site i’m buying tickets on reloads while i’m buying my tickets,” said one TikTok.

Lawrence, who said she “violently” vomited after the Hot Ones appearance, isn’t the first celeb to become a meme from the show. But she might be the first to have another TikTok meme parallel: The “Let me tell you something” sound.