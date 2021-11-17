Fortnite pro accuses 2 popular TikTokers of sexual assault

Gamer JeffTheMVP has accused two popular TikTok creators of sexual assault, alleging he was lured to a house under the pretense of networking. And his former team, XTRA Gaming, has fractured in the wake of the allegations.

On Nov. 14, JeffTheMVP, a Fortnite pro, tweeted out the allegations, claiming that on Aug. 7, he and an unnamed friend were invited to the Los Angeles home of creator sirthestar (Sir Carter) by fellow creator ThatsSoRaffy (Rafael Williams). “We thought they could potentially help us in the industry,” Jeff wrote. He stresses that he informed them he is straight and has a girlfriend.

But once there, they were allegedly pressured to start drinking, to get on Carter and Williams’ “level.”

“I wanted to fit in and make them happy so I obliged,” he wrote. “They never drank from the bottle they made us drink from.”

Jeff says that he eventually started feeling “really hazy and intoxicated,” and later woke up “naked” next to Williams, with “no idea what had happened.” His friend was reportedly found in bed with Carter. He says the two reported the assault to the LAPD. Jeff called in to Drama Alert to expand on what happened, and share messages and audio from XTRA’s owners discouraging him from going public.

Neither Williams nor Carter has addressed the allegations. (We’ve reached out to both.) Keemstar, host of Drama Alert, claims that Carter asked to come on his show today to defend the allegations. A woman who claims to be the sister of Jeff’s friend says that the LAPD isn’t doing much regarding the case.

Jeff also wrote that XTRA Gaming “made me feel wrong for wanting to get what happened to me out to the public. They said that I would have to leave the team if I wanted to talk about this publicly. They said it would look bad on their brand.”

In the days since his allegations were posted, several members of the team have apparently left. On Sunday, Team Razer ended its partnership with the organization. XTRA’s Twitter, Instagram, and official website are gone, and its founder and CEO, Manny Vieites, reportedly stepped down. In his statement, Vieites said he takes “ownership in knowing I could have taken more of an aggressive/public approach to assist our players and for that I am deeply sorry.”

Conley, the team’s co-owner, posted a statement as well, saying he was “misguided” on how to handle the allegations.

On Tuesday, Jeff posted DMs to Twitter, with handles redacted, of others who claim they were assaulted by Williams.

Jeff tells the Daily Dot that Vieites and Conley reached out to apologize, and he’s gotten support from XTRA team members, but neither Carter nor Williams has formally reached out to him regarding the allegations.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

