Instagram unveils ability to put 5 links in users’ bios, sparking debate with the creator community

This story was originally published on Passionfruit.

If you want to remain timeless in the creator ecosystem, it’s important to have a social media presence that transcends the platform in and of itself. This is especially true given social media’s ever-changing nature, with the discourse surrounding TikTok and Twitter showing more than ever how there’s the constant risk of platforms being banned, or, arguably worse than that, becoming irrelevant entirely.

This is why businesses that allow users to showcase all their social links in one place, and in turn unlock opportunities for a following to become multi-platform, have become so invaluable for creators.

Instagram initially sprung open the so-called “link in bio” industry, due to it not allowing link embeds in posts and only allowing one link to live on a user’s profile. Since then, a wealth of apps have sprung up to allow creators to send their followers to multiple outside links listed on their profiles.

Linktree, for example, states on its website it was founded to solve the “pain point” of “singular bio links.” It is renowned for its position as the dominant “link in bio” business, with a valuation of over $1 billion and 30 million users—5 million of which are paid subscribers. Other apps like Koji and Hoo.be have become popular link in bio destinations.

But now, creators and experts predict that Linktree’s dominance could be in trouble, with Meta announcing that the long-requested ability to add multiple links to your bio will now be implemented on Instagram.

“This has been a popular request from the creator community, and starting today, the update will make it easier for creators and other users to highlight their passions, bring awareness to causes they care about, promote brands they love, showcase their personal business, and more,” a spokesperson for Meta said in a statement to Insider. Meta did not respond to Passionfruit’s request for comment via email.

On Twitter, creators and businesses largely praised the move. “Wow, we don’t need Linktree anymore,” BookToker Tre (@treyofpaperbacks) said in a tweet.

“Bravo to Instagram,” autism advocate Lucas Gates (@LucasGates92) added in a tweet, predicting that the move would be a “game-changer for business.”

Rob Freud (@RobertFreundLaw), a creator economy and media lawyer, added in his own tweet that he “already canceled” his Linktree subscription upon hearing the announcement.

But despite concerns over where this leaves companies like Linktree, lawyers and experts have insisted that this new feature may not topple Instagram in the way we might expect.

Creator economy consultant Brian (@thebkh) said in a tweet that Instagram “could have done better,” noting how the new feature is limited to five links and “can’t compete with Linktree, Koji, Later, lnk, cared, milkshake, Solo, Shorby, and at least 20 more. They offer so much more features for free and the premium features are top tier. “



Brian wasn’t the only user to point out the limitations of the update, with web developer Shambi Broome (@webgyrl2) noting in a tweet how there was no function to allow Instagram users to re-sort to the order of their links.

Furthermore, marketing podcast The Devils Lettuce Ladies pointed out in a tweet how users will still have to click on the Instagrammer’s profile in order to view the link list in full, and that unlike businesses such as Linktree, the feature doesn’t offer analytics and insights to track engagement.

So, will this mean the death of Linktree? Only time will tell.

Are you a creator? Will you quit Linktree or stick with it in light of Instagram’s new feature? Share your opinions with us at [email protected] .

