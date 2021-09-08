Finally, there’s a home printer that you can actually rely on

If there’s one home appliance that unleashes untold amounts of rage in me, it’s the home printer. The more affordable models are annoying right out of the box, with cumbersome setups, laggy performance, and the way they go through ink almost makes me want to replace my cats with a squid. But what if there was a printer that actually worked. No frills, just a solid home office work horse that you don’t have to worry about or refill with expensive ink every week? The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 is the first of its kind that I don’t want to hurl into traffic.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 specifications

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Print Speed: 22 pages per minute black, 18 pages per minute color

Display: 2.65 inch touch screen

Dimensions: 17.28 x 13.46 x 10.94 inches

Other features: Auto 2-sided printing, auto document feeder, wired or wireless networking

If you’ve ever seen a printer, there’s no surprises here. The only difference may be the price. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve dropped the extra dough on a “nicer” printer. Every other printer I’ve purchased in my life for school or work never clocked in at more than $100. Sometimes, the old adage is true. You know, the one about money invested in something having to do with quality. I forget how it goes, but you get it.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015: Is it worth it?

I don’t understand the massive disparity in quality between a $100 printer and a $250 dollar printer. It’s night and day. I’ve been using the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 for two months now, and it hasn’t caused a single issue yet. Here are some of the standout features I love.

1) It has an intuitive touch screen.

Printers in my past usually had few buttons. Have you ever tried to input a wireless password to connect your printer to a network using a number pad? It really takes me back to texting on a Razer phone in highschool, and not in a good way, especially when I just want to print a document.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 exchanges buttons for an LCD touchscreen. If you can swipe and click on a smartphone, using it will feel all too familiar. Connecting to networks, updating firmware, or changing up the printer settings is easier than it’s ever been. The phone also connects to a companion app, which is a welcome addition, I suppose.

2) It’s a very fast printer.

Despite being very patient, my better half––who I share a home and a printer with––just isn’t. And because their job is far more important than mine, they tend to need to print out way more than I do. And rarely, if ever, do they print out one document. Usually, it’s at least five documents at a time.

The printer sports print speeds of 22 pages per minute in black and white. I haven’t broken out a stopwatch to test this claim, but the speed sounds about right. Usually, printing is done during the trip that my partner takes from the home office to the living room, where the printer is kept.

3) All-in-One truly means All-in-One.

The printer doesn’t just print out good quality documents in both color and black and white. Not only does the scanner work as well as you’d like, there’s even a document feeder to scan a bunch of pages at once. Like the printing function, this happens incredibly fast.

There’s also a built-in fax machine. Okay, cool. I’m not sure who needs to use a fax machine in the year of our Lord 2021, but who knows? Maybe you’ll trip into a hole in space time and need to send over health documents to your chiropractor. It’s there if you need it.

The Final Verdict

As painful as it was dropping considerably more money than I ever wanted for an at-home printer, it’s one of the most satisfying purchases I’ve made in quite some time. After my last printer died a dog’s death, I was angry knowing that whatever printer would replace it would only cause more heartache. After a couple months of serious use, it’s hard not to be almost evangelical in my recommendations for this home printer.

Not only is it a workhorse for black and white documents, color jobs that I used for Cricut projects were downright photo quality. If, like me, printers tap into a very specific rage within you, do yourself a favor and invest in the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015. It’s available on Amazon for $249.

