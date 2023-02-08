‘The only thing I eat from Arby’s. I regret knowing how it’s made’: Arby’s worker shows how to make the gyro

An Arby’s employee has gone viral on TikTok for showing customers how the chain’s Greek Gyro is made.

TikTok user Kyiah (@kyiahleta) posted the video on Feb. 5. As of Feb. 8, the video received nearly 60,000 views.

The TikTok featured Kyiah’s co-worker, Chastity Lane, the general manager of their Arby’s store in Thompson, GA.

Lane began her demonstration by grabbing a slice of pita bread and a small container of meat strips.

“To make my process faster, I put them both in the microwave at the same time,” she said. She then placed the pita in the microwave with the paper container of pre-portioned gyro meat on top of it.

After setting the items to cook, Lane took out a piece of wrapping paper and turned it to “the Greek side.” Next, she grabbed accouterments to place on top. “Lettuce here, two tomatoes, two onions, put my Greek seasoning right here,” she said.

Lane danced a bit while she waited for the items in the microwave to finish cooking. When they were done, she grabbed the pita in one hand and the meat in the other. To speed things up, Lane placed the pita on the paper, squeezed Tzatziki sauce on it, and added the vegetables on top using one hand, while holding the meat in the other. She then placed the meat on the sandwich, which she topped off with a dusting of “Greek seasoning.”

“Shake, shake, shake and bake. Shake and bake, baby,” she said as she seasoned.

Finally, Lane moved the gyro to the corner of the paper and wrapped it up.

“And we have the Greek. Bam! Arby’s 6736, baby,” she said.

In the comments section, many viewers shared that the Greek Gyro is their favorite Arby’s menu item.

“This was the meal that made me try and fall in love with arbys they food always so fresh!” one viewer wrote.

“Arbys Greek gyro is THE best gyro I’ve ever had. Even from authentic Greek restaurants,” a second penned.

“Best thing on the menu,” another added.

Some viewers commended Lane for how she prepared the sandwich.

“That’s a Gahdamn professional right there!” one user applauded.

“That looks so good and u made it with [love],” another praised.

Others took issue with Lane’s process, however.

“Bottom of container on the pitas? absolutely not,” one viewer wrote.

“Not the meat container on top of the bread,” a second echoed.

“They just let you put the [pita] bread in the microwave like that with [no] plate?” another questioned.

One user even wrote that they “regret” knowing how the gyro is made.

In response, Kyiah commented, “It’s good meat though.” She added, “everything else on the menu is cooked in our grease or thinly sliced a[nd] portioned out.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kyiah via TikTok comment and Arby’s via email for further information.