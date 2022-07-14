‘It is bonkers to me that people can take videos like this in a public setting’: TikTokers are clowning on this weirdly horny Walmart video

A lot of TikTok controversies happen simply because a TikTok spreads outside of its target audience. This week that honor goes to an uncomfortably sexual video of a half-naked woman in Walmart.

Posted by Instagram/OnlyFans model Natalie Reynolds, this six-second clip consists of Reynolds standing in underwear in front of a Walmart checkout line while her bored-looking boyfriend adjusts her bra and thong.

Out of context, this scenario is weird enough to be catnip for TikTok reaction posts, balancing attention-grabbing horniness with unsettling vibes. For instance, who behaves like this at Walmart? And why does this guy look so bored and miserable while groping a scantily clad woman?

In context, however, this seems to be pretty standard content for Reynolds. She specializes in horny and mildly fetish-adjacent skits, often involving Reynolds appearing half-naked in public places like grocery stores, and her boyfriend giving her a wedgie.

If you’re one of her 5.2 million followers, inappropriately sexual Walmart videos are exactly what you signed up for. But if this TikTok appeared at random on your For You Page, well… it certainly provoked a lot of strong reactions. Attracting 15.5 million views in less than a week, numerous TikTokers are posting stitches with the original Walmart TikTok, clowning on Reynolds for making an uncomfortable scene in public.

“It is bonkers to me that people can take videos like this in a public setting with like zero shame,” one TikToker commented. “I can’t even answer my phone in public without thinking I’m being annoying.”

Others had more serious criticisms, with one TikToker highlighting @nataliereynoldsx’s account as proof of bias in TikTok’s content flagging system: “I really don’t understand how that can stay on TikTok but so many of my mutuals that are indigenous creators, Black creators, disabled creators, get their fucking accounts taken down and banned permanently.”

Ironically, all this backlash is probably great news for the original TikToker. The whole point of this kind of TikTok is to grab people’s attention—and, well, it worked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Reynolds via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories