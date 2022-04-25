A Hooters girl has gone viral after clapping back at a man filming her for a TikTok.

The video currently has over 11.6 million views.

In the video, a Hooters girl can be seen spraying down a countertop.

“Hey, can you please fucking stop that? You’re getting my girlfriend wet,” the TikToker yells at the Hooters girl.

“Maybe she needs to get a little wet,” the Hooters girl responds. The girlfriend is stunned, and the video ends.

While the video was posted on TikTok just three days ago, it appears the clip was filmed several months prior. Snowwolf posted the video to his YouTube page in September, where it garnered over 8 million views.

He then posted the same video to his Instagram account in January.

The video is most likely staged. TikToker @snowwolf_jku frequently posts skits featuring his girlfriend Mary getting into unexpected situations, with some of these videos also taking place at Hooters.

This video, for example, also features a Hooters girl and currently has over 13.5 million views.

Snowwolf has also posted this same video on his account several times in the past year.

It appears Snowwolf’s social media accounts began as a way of showing off his Jeep Wrangler JKU (hence the JKU in his username). The earliest posts on his Instagram display him showing off the car’s stereo system and the rest of the car.

However, as time went on, he started to attract more attention for his skits, many of which featuring his partner Mary. While his Jeep still plays a prominent role in many of the videos, the shift has now moved to fake arguments and videos that the couple find humorous.

For example, in a recent video, the couple pretends they’ve only just been on their first date when she decides to move in.

This is one of the reasons why TikTokers were quickly able to call this video out as a fake.

“Not staged at all,” wrote one user sarcastically.

“THIS IS SO STAGED,” added another.

While the video was most likely staged, the Hooters girl, Mari, is a genuine employee and is also on TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lovinamari/video/7074622307943173419

Mari did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Snowwolf did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

Update 11:11am CT, April 25: Snowwofl confirms in a DM to the Daily Dot that the viral video was staged.