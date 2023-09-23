Since the return of the fall drink menu at Starbucks, fans of the pumpkin cold foam or famous pumpkin-inspired drinks have recently caused a frenzy. However, one common gripe is the price, especially when adding special ingredients or alternatives.

Mom of four and avid coffee drinker Jenn (@Jewettlifewithjennj) posted a viral TikTok video of her making her rendition of pumpkin cream cold foam after claiming to have paid $25 for a drink at Starbucks.

The TikTok video, which has now grossed over 797,800 views as of Saturday, shows her simple ingredient recipe for making homemade pumpkin cream cold foam.

“Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam at home…Starbucks… .sorry you’re getting too pricey honey,” Jenn writes in the caption.

As Jenn voices over her viral video she explains how to make this easy cold foam adding in spooky “Halloween Music” audio via TikTok.

The simple recipe included 1 cup of heavy cream, 3 tablespoons of canned pumpkin puree, 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk. She then blends it all together with her hand frother until it is a thick consistency.

“Oh my gosh, it’s like Fall in a jar, pour it over your coffee, and I promise you will not feel the need to go to Starbucks tomorrow,” Jenn shares.

Since the rise in inflation, products at local coffee shops and fast-food restaurants have also gone up in price.

In 2022, Starbucks’s CFO made a company-wide pledge to raise the prices of their menu based on offset prices of labor and goods.

“Starbucks’s 2022 price-increase plan isn’t just because it wants to make more money, though that’s certainly part of it. Restaurants are paying more for everything from coffee beans and packaging to, of course, wages, which many retailers have been forced to raise through the pandemic due to labor shortages,” per The Street.

This has led Starbucks customers to get creative and make their own unique drinks without the high cost in price for one solo drink.

TikToker Shy (@peeinpools) shared helpful viral tips via TikTok of using no ice, asking for a larger size cup to make up for the price difference, and getting more coffee for your buck.

Even past Starbucks employees have leaked the official Starbucks ingredients guidebook breaking down famous drink recipes from the “pumps to the shots.”

Many viewers in the comments section shared their unique recipes.

“I just made this but I use brown sugar and yes, it tastes better than Starbucks,” shared a viewer.

“No artificial flavors or hidden ingredients. And perhaps some fiber from the real pumpkin! Trying!” commented one viewer.

With the homemade pumpkin cold foam, it can last up to “a week” stored in a jar in the fridge, Jenn shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenn ( @Jewettlifewithjennj) via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.