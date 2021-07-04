‘They had a major fire that no one disclosed’: Home inspector urges people to inspect flipped houses before buying in viral TikTok

In a now-viral TikTok with over 200,000 views, a home inspector encourages users to always get an inspection before buying flip houses.

The inspector, named Chris, admitted that the house looked “really nice” on the inside. But the property was riddled with problems outside and up in the attic.

For starters, Chris noted charcoal all over the attic—a classic sign of a large fire. “It’s charred,” he said, noting the homeowners never disclosed any fires on the property. “This whole attic was on fire.” He proceeds to show the wood beams disintegrating as he pokes them with a small knife.

Next, he moved outside the home. “They didn’t even do the siding the right way,” he commented as he walked around the exterior. “ They just put this vinyl siding over the old siding. Like, what kind of an embarrassment?” He then shows the old siding chipping away underneath the vinyl.

He continued to walk through the house and show flaws throughout the deck and porch areas.

“Essentially they had a major fire that no one disclosed, the siding is all wrong, there’s damage everywhere, the plumbing is old as hell, the deck posts are rotting away, but it looks really nice on the inside,” he said.

In a follow-up video, Chris claims “it got way worse.” He explains that there was termite damage in the house too, along with an unstable desk post. “Super dishonest,” he said of the homeowners.

“It had all new flooring, new appliances and it looked great on the inside. So, if you didn’t know better and you waived your inspection you would have never known,” he tells viewers.

The Daily Dot was unable to contact Chris.

