‘Who is cleaning this?’: Why TikToks of glass bottles rolling down stairs are going viral

A TikTok of a glass bottle filled with colorful beads rolling down stairs and breaking has more than 200 million views, elevating a corner of ASMR TikTok.

These kinds of videos could fall in the “satisfying watch” or “relaxing” category, and they seem to be popular right now. The account RachaPotes (@rachapotes) posted the clip—their first on their account— that got more than 200 million views and has similar videos of various bottles rolling down what look like marble stairs until they break.

“That first noise was majestic,” one commenter said.

“How do they clean the steps so fast,” another wrote.

“This video of glass bottles rolling down the stairs got 50x more views than the Succession finale,” said user Justine Moore.

Please don’t text me I’m watching videos of glass bottles rolling down the stairs — Natalie (@jbfan911) June 28, 2023

Know Your Meme traces the trend back to 2021, and the account @mrbottles, which started posting the same POV shot of a plastic Coke bottle going down carpeted stairs starting in June 2021. (There haven’t been new posts since 2022.)

That account seems more like an experiment in randomness, but the glass bottle trend is associated with ASMR. TikToker Lillo Alencar (@lilloalencarr), who has more than 2 million followers, is one of the more popular accounts for this kind of content. In addition to sound, color is a big component. And, of course, whether it will break, which has become its own sub-niche on TikTok.

The account @mrpotee, which has more than 3 million followers, has become popular for duets of their bottle-rolling TikToks. And some people have turned it into a guessing (and drinking) game.

While some of these videos could be seen as relaxing, some are just chaotic. And people really want to know who is cleaning these messes up for the next shot. (Some accounts just use beads or Orbeez to get around cleanup.)

And now, signaling that the trend has broken through the FYP, brands have started doing it.