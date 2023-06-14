‘I’m not gonna miss this place one f*cking bit’: Gas station worker calls out customer for throwing money on the counter and saying he ‘doesn’t have time for this.’ It was her last day

A former gas station worker went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience dealing with a rude customer on her last day of the job.

Shelby (@shelbtastic), who lives in New Jersey, posted the video chronicling the episode. She said that she worked at a gas station that also sold food—though she didn’t name the specific chain. As of Wednesday morning, her video had nearly 10,000 views.

Shelby said that she was “starting to get all emotional” about her last day on the job when she met the customer who was “a douche for no reason.”

“This has been four years of my life,” she said. “So then it figures that I had to end the day” this way.

Shelby said that she was in the store alone—letting her coworker take a smoke break and completing food orders—when the impatient customer arrived.

“This guy walks up to the register and goes, ‘Is anybody working over here?’” she recalled. After explaining that she’d help him after completing another task, Shelby said that he let out an exasperated sigh.

“Not even 90 seconds later, this guy, like, holds up like two water bottles and some kind of cake … and goes, ‘This is what I have. I left money on the counter.’”

Shelby said she explained to him that she needed to ring up the orders. But the customer said that he didn’t have time to wait and left.

The interaction left Shelby exasperated and, as a result, she said that she wasn’t going to miss her former place of employment.

“I’m going to miss the people that I’ve worked with,” she said. “I’m not gonna miss this place one f*cking bit.”

Shelby doubled-down on her frustration in the video caption. “The universe really wanted to remind me [of] one of the many reasons why I’m leaving,” she wrote.

Commenters could relate.

“My mouth would’ve gotten me in trouble,” one viewer said. “By myself on my last day. I pity that customer.”

“That’s your chance to live [every] customer service person’s dream! Tell him all the way off,” another wrote.

A third viewer wanted to know what happened next. “Did he just leave? If he left, how did u ring it up?” they questioned.

In response, Shelby said the customer left and that she had to guess which items he left money for. “I guessed on the items and he had left money on the counter which was just enough for at least what I guessed the items were,” she wrote.

