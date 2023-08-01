‘Is this real’: A line from Flyana Boss’ viral TikTok hit ‘You Wish’ draws out performative Christian outrage

If you spend time on TikTok you’ve likely seen the besties of Flyana Boss running through Disneyland, Times Square, and McDonald’s performing their viral song “You Wish.” But one line from the song—”Hello, Christ? I’m ’bout to sin again”—is apparently causing a meltdown among Christian influencers.

Flyana Boss, the duo of Bobbi LaNea and Folayan Kunerede, seemingly came out of nowhere earlier this summer with “You Wish.” Since the song’s release, it has been used in more than 159,000 TikToks. The duo signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and had other singles before “You Wish,” but they’ve now received buzz you just can’t buy.

“I can’t anymore with people making fun of Jesus,” says @giosouzaa2, in a TikTok that has more than 3 million views. “Jesus does not deserve this. The fact that people think that song is good makes me so angry.”

Christians are very unserious people😭 pic.twitter.com/SxYncgG66T — Gojo's baby mama (@aprettyPR) August 1, 2023

Yes, she is that upset about a lyric in Flyana Boss’ “You Wish.” After looking through her other TikToks, it doesn’t appear to be a bit.

“My genuine reaction when chipotle forgets the chips,” said one commenter on TikTok. Many Twitter users felt similarly confused after the video was shared on Monday.

I realized about halfway through that she is dead serious and that is so crazy to me https://t.co/xiVadHtEYX — Your Favorite Jewish Lesbian Playwright (@DudeBethDude) August 1, 2023

Her tear-free reaction aside, she’s not the only person on TikTok engaging in performance around the lyric. Some people went as far as creating their own Christian version of “You Wish.” “And Jesus wept,” said creator @revtimoth, in response to a remix from @differentchurch that has more than 1.3 million views.

Still, the track has been very influential on TikTok, with people copying the style of Flyana Boss’ unique speedruns. They told Vulture that their videographer, a former lacrosse player, just started running with them one day when they were trying to think of video ideas. “That’s how we be dodging through them people: We just follow him with the camera, he never hit a soul.”