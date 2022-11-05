‘She was complaining about how we going too slow’: Employee fired from HomeGoods for clapping back at customer

A HomeGoods cashier who says she was fired for clapping back at a customer who was complaining about the speed of checkout has drawn over 1.1 million views on TikTok, where viewers were largely supportive of the move.

TikTok user @riyeaauniquee2.1 posted her video to the platform, using a text overlay to explain the situation while she danced in the background.

“Dance if you just got fired for asking a customer do she wanna apply to be a cashier, because she was complaining about how we going [too] slow,” the text overlay reads.

Some viewers wrote that they had also worked or currently work in retail, and supported the idea that retail workers should be given some leeway to tell off rude customers.

“All of us who work retail should be allowed to tell off one customer every hour without getting in trouble,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ve wanted to do this so badly, ‘you know we are hiring if we aren’t going fast enough for you!'” another commented.

“Even before having a customer service job I knew not be rude to workers,” another wrote. “Why is that a hard concept for some people?”

Others told the poster to take her firing as a “blessing,” having worked for the company before with negative experiences.

“Nah you in the right,” one commenter wrote. “But consider that a blessing T.J. Maxx company is hell.”

“I hated working for TJX they did not [give a fuck] about us,” another commenter wrote.

“I started working last week and let me tell you, this whole week it’s been [chaos],” a third commenter wrote. “Especially when they bring something with no price tag.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @riyeaauniquee2.1 for comment via Instagram direct message and to the TJX Company via email.