‘Why did someone pull this out at the Wallows show’: Festival crowd boos for Amber Heard’s photo, cheers for Johnny Depp’s

As Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard continues, stories from their relationship are taking the internet by storm.

As a result, people are taking sides and making their stances known. Earlier in the week, a Starbucks location caught controversy for setting out tip jars labeled “Amber Heard” and “Johnny Depp,” with Heard’s jar decorated with a drawing of a frowning face and fecal matter.

Now, a similar public display of support for Depp has been spotted, this time at a show for Los Angeles-based band Wallows, which recently performed at Coachella.

The moment, captured by TikToker Rose (@lavieenrosieee), shows an attendee near the front of the crowd swiping between pictures of Heard and Depp on their phone. When the phone shows Depp, the crowd cheers; when it transitions to Heard, the crowd boos.

“Why did someone pull this out at the wallows show … (this is obvi a v serious matter but bro),” Rose captioned the TikTok.

Rose’s TikTok currently has over 8 million views and has inspired considerable discussion and debate.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lavieenrosieee/video/7089310394077973806/

At first, some made jokes.

“It’s giving that spongebob episode when squidward comes out of the curtain and then spongebob comes out,” one user joked, referencing a classic episode of the show SpongeBob SquarePants.

“Imagine the ppl backstage being confused by the switch ups,” another added.

However, the conversation soon shifted to focus on the case, with many taking Depp’s side.

“Serious matter, we’re all on johnny’s side,” one said.

Some, however, were not on Depp’s side.

“HE MUST BE INNOCENT BECAUSE MOVIES!!!!” one user sarcastically wrote.

The TikTok also inspired some users to test this video for themselves.

“I’m doing this at the concert next week,” a user shared.

Rose did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

