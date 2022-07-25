A woman went viral on TikTok after claiming she got an unwelcome surprise on a recent trip to Texas Roadhouse.

In the now-viral video, user Anna Lee (@annalee2245) says that she and her boyfriend were visiting the restaurant when someone familiar came to serve them: her ex.

The video captures an interaction between her current boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend, with audio saying “oh no, no, no,” over their conversation.

Anna Lee’s TikTok currently has over 655,000 views.

At first, users were pointed out the similarities between the two men.

“You have a type,” one user wrote.

“Thought they were brothers tbh,” another added.

“Ex like damn she got me but a couples sizes up,” a third shared.

In response to comments like these, Anna Lee confirmed the men are not related.

“I agree I have a type,” she wrote in response to a comment.

When some questioned why Anna Lee would visit an establishment where her ex worked, she offered an explanation.

“We live in a small town. I’m not going to abandon my FAVORITE restaurant because of one person,” she wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Plus, according to Anna Lee, everything went fairly smoothly.

“We haven’t been together in over 7years and I’ve been with my boyfriend now over a year,” she detailed. “So it wasn’t awkward at all for me. The past is the past.”

The whole story led others to share their similar tales of running into exes on the job.

“This actually happened to me a couple years ago,” a commenter recalled. “He called me ma’am in front of my family and I felt so embarrassed I wanted to laugh.”

“As a server, this is hilarious! I had to wait on my ex and his wife, which was an x friend of mine,” a second user wrote.

“When my cousin got married for the second time, his ex wife was a part of the catering staff at the wedding,” an additional user claimed. “Sooo funny and sooo awkward.”

