Why Etsy sellers are on strike—and asking you to boycott this week

Starting on April 11, Etsy is raising its transaction fees from 5 to 6.5%—a hike that many Etsy sellers find too much to bear. Coupled with with other complaints about the platform, it’s enough to inspire a strike.

The plan is for Etsy sellers to temporarily deactivate their stores from April 11-18, or just April 11 if they can’t manage a full week. More than 5,000 sellers have reportedly signed up to participate. Meanwhile customers are encouraged to boycott Etsy this week, with people pledging their support on the #EtsyStrike hashtag.

Etsy’s brand is all about supporting independent creators, but according to this protest, the platform is failing to live up to its own image. Independent creators are struggling to make ends meet, while Etsy itself announces record profits.

I will be joining my fellow small business owners in the strike against Etsy and will be temporarily closing my shop this upcoming week.

Etsy had seen record profits and yet continues to punish the artists that have helped built it. The corporate greed must end. #EtsyStrike pic.twitter.com/Iek4VhHWrO — Star★Salts (@starsalts) April 10, 2022

Hey all – a bit of a last-minute announcement, but an important one! 🙌🏻 Catmint Studios will be participating in the upcoming Etsy Strike.



Our shop will be CLOSED on 4/11 and 4/12 to protest the absurd increase in Etsy fees.#EtsyStrike pic.twitter.com/8V841zcCjd — Catmint Studios 💚 on strike 4/11 – 4/12 (@catmintstudios) April 10, 2022

Among other issues, many Etsy creators are frustrated by the site’s unwillingness to crack down on drop shippers and print-on-demand stores. In recent years, Etsy has seen an influx of accounts selling mass-produced items rather than handmade crafts or vintage goods. A petition supporting the strike (now with more than 40,000 signatures) complains about Etsy bots shutting down “legitimate sellers” at random, while ignoring the existence of resellers offering “sweatshop-produced junk.”

Basically, there’s a prevailing sense that Etsy doesn’t care about the small, independent creators that made the site successful in the first place. This month’s transaction fee hike was the last straw.

While we are a -very- small Etsy store, and likely not to have made any sales during this week, we are also joining the movement against Etsy's greed and will be putting our store into vacation mode from the 11th to the 18th. #EtsyStrike #etsy pic.twitter.com/d1Fikw5Q8j — Machiavellian Princess (@mchvllnprncss) April 11, 2022

The strike’s website lists five demands including cancelling the fee increase, cracking down on resellers, and ending the Star Seller program. Star Seller is notoriously unpopular among small Etsy businesses—a system where sellers are rewarded for maintaining five-star customer ratings and a rapid turnaround on order shipment.

For many creators, these metrics are an impossibly high goal that can easily be sabotaged by random happenstance. During the pandemic, or during high-pressure periods like the holiday season, creators often receive lower star-ratings due to supply line issues. That makes it much harder to earn a Star Seller badge and the accompanying rewards.

Between this kind of pressure and additional costs like transaction and advertising fees, independent Etsy sellers are finding it harder and harder to stay afloat. The question now is whether Etsy’s owners actually care about those small businesses staying on the platform.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Etsy for comment via email.