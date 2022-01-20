What Emily of Meese’s Gaming learned from a ‘hate raid’

We’re reaching out to some popular creators to get their best tips and tricks for success and better understand the ups and downs of life as a trailblazer on the internet.

This week, we caught up with Emily, aka Meese’s Gaming, via email. Emily is a feminist gamer who streams games like Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, and League of Legends. She is an advocate for inclusive gaming, and her videos often criticize misogyny in the gaming world. Her videos have gained her an audience of over 37,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch.

She shared with the Daily Dot how she defines success, having self-confidence in the online public space, and why one of her best experiences with a fan actually came from a hate raid (a term for when a creator’s account is flooded with hundreds of harassment messages from fake bot accounts).

The interview below has been condensed and edited.

What’s the first thing you do to start your day online?

I usually start my day engaging and interacting with mutuals and other people I follow. Love catching up on everybody and what they’re up to!

What do you wish you knew when you were first starting out as a creator?

I wish I knew how time-consuming it would be. I don’t think anyone ever really thinks about it. I thought “oh, a picture here, a video there,” but content creation is so so so much more than that.

When did you realize you’d broken through and become a successful creator?

I think success is defined differently by everyone, but I felt successful when I knew I was inspiring others.

If you hadn’t become a creator, what would you be doing right now?

I still keep my day job (digital marketing), but I’d probably be a lot more involved in my photography business (wedding photographer originally).

What’s one thing you do to manage your relationship with your fans?

One thing I do to manage my relationship with “fans” is to keep learning and keep asking questions about THEM. I almost never think of anyone who follows me as a “fan”. In fact, reading that question felt a little strange. They are all unique people with diverse and amazing backstories, and I love hearing about them and how they want to be heard and represented in the gaming space!

What do you think of the idea of cancel culture?

I’m not sure that I agree with cancel culture, as I think it’s important for people to be given an opportunity to learn from their mistakes. But it all depends on the person, and the severity of the thing they are being canceled for.

How much of your true self do you show online?

I try to show myself as authentically as I come. I share my bad days, my goofiness, my anger and frustration, my happiness, and my inspirations! I try to show it all without overwhelming people if that makes sense. Everything is a balance.

What’s one of the best interactions you’ve ever had with someone who follows you?

All of my followers are nothing short of amazing, strong, brave, and brilliant. One of my favorite interactions was probably when I got a hate raid on Twitch. Hear me out. I got a hate raid (and I handled it so poorly because I was overwhelmed and underprepared), and my friends rallied behind me and showered me with love. Started a hype train and everything (a hype train is when you get multiple subscriptions or Twitch currency bits). It was so sweet, and at that moment I knew I had something special!

What is your most treasured tool?

I’d say my most treasured tool is my confidence. Especially valuable in an online public space!

What holds you accountable?

All of my fellow content creators hold me accountable. I am always looking for learning opportunities and guidance. More than once, those learning opportunities found me before I had the chance to find them!

Thank you, Emily, for talking with us!

